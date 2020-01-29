Mendeecees Harris has been released from prison after four years! (Exclusive)

It has been four long years for Yandy Smith-Harris and his Mendeecees wives, after some legal problems left without the other. But, finally the time has come for them to meet, we know it probably feels so good!

The men spent the last four years behind bars on drug charges, but as of January 29, 2020, he is a free man! He has been officially released from prison and in the arms of his wife.

As we reported earlier, Mendeecees was sentenced to between 8 and 10 years in prison, after being accused of transporting narcotics within the state of New York. He began serving his sentence in January 2016, and his family has since missed him!

The tragedy was part of the story of Yandy and Mendeecees for "Love & Hip Hop: New York," and it definitely had a big impact on the entire cast.

Fortunately, however, Mendeecees is free and is back with his family! Keep the Harris and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this time, Roomies!