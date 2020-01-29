Melissa Gorga talks about RHONJ Reunion in Pop of the Morning

It has been a turbulent season for the ladies of Bravo & # 39; s Garden State, and there seems to be more conflicts to come.

Royal Housewives of New Jersey& # 39; s Melissa Gorga—He recently filmed the reality show of season 10 of the series – talks about the future Housewives fights, revelations and relationship status in this Wednesday clip Morning pop. After sharing your greatest sense of security on the screen, particularly when it comes to sharing your opinions freely, the experienced television personality reveals what Rhonj cast members were involved in the most notable fights of the meeting.

First, she names co-star Margaret Josephswhose friendship with Teresa Giudice (although episode nine suggested it might be under repair) it became sour after an altercation with Danielle Staub He almost got physical several weeks ago. But Melissa continues to change her response. "I think Jennifer and I'm going to that, I would say, the majority at the meeting, "he tells the POTM co-hosts, dragging the tension on screen between her and Jennifer Ayden last Wednesday.