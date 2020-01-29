Melissa Gorga reveals what kind of man, co-star of RHONJ, Teresa Giudice would like to have an appointment after her separation from Joe Giudice

During a new interview, Melissa Gorga revealed what kind of man her RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice is looking for, now that she is single and ready to mix. This is what she had to say!

After separating from her husband, Joe Giudice, it turns out that Teresa is already thinking about finding love again, or at least this is what Melissa offered during an interview with Pop of the Morning.

Melissa mentioned that Teresa has not yet started dating at this time, but she does have a type and everything will be revealed in more detail in the new season of Real Housewives of New Jersey!

When asked about what kind of man he sees his delivery partner with, Melissa said: ‘We asked him this at the meeting and he gave us a full description. She would like a good Jewish child. I'm going to push her on the date! "

In addition, he went on to talk about Tony Delorenzo, the pool contractor who saw how Teresa felt comfortable while enjoying lunch together in December.

She insisted that he is just Teresa's very good friend, so there's no romance there!

"He's my husband's best friend," Tony, the hot pool boy. "They are friends, they are really true friends, but I am sure they will start dating soon," he said.

As you know, Teresa and Joe got married in 1999, so they were together as a married couple for two decades before she decided to end this due to Joe's problems with the law.

They also have four daughters together.

In a previous post on Instagram, the reality TV star wrote: "It's time to let go," which fans took as confirmation that they would divorce while Joe is still waiting for a decision in the case of deportation.

Ad

The man is currently in Italy, waiting to see if he will be allowed to return home or not.



Post views:

0 0