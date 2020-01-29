Meet the artists who resist the new citizenship law of India | Asia

%MINIFYHTML450a222f042e131ac99443cc75642d5811% %MINIFYHTML450a222f042e131ac99443cc75642d5812%

New Delhi, India – A large poster of a woman with hijab in the three colors of the Indian flag hangs over a road sign near Shaheen Bagh in the Indian capital of New Delhi. "Speak, because your lips are free," orders the woman in the cartel.

She appears again in a nearby subway pillar, and again in the hands of protesters in Shaheen Bagh and throughout India.

Plus:

For more than six weeks, protesters across India have taken to the streets to oppose the controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which they say discriminates against Muslims, as it makes faith a basis for granting Indian citizenship

The Hindu nationalist government says the law is intended to help persecuted minorities in three neighboring countries, but critics say it undermines the country's secular constitution.

Muslims, Dalits and other marginalized groups in particular fear that the planned count of citizens at the national level (National Register of Citizens or NRC) could potentially make them stateless. A similar exercise in the state of Assam excluded almost 2 million people from the citizenship list last year.

'Celebration of democracy'

In Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi and elsewhere, protesters have transformed public spaces with art.

"Art helps you resist and persist," says Tanzeela, an advertising professional and the artist behind the now iconic image of women in the tricolor hijab. Tanzeela found inspiration for her art in anger. "It broke me in so many ways that I was enraged," she says.

Art is the medium through which I express myself better. I had been silent for too long and could no longer do so in the face of a clearly divisive law. Lamya Khan, graphic designer.

Tanzeela posted the image on her Instagram page as a form of self-expression. "I never thought that my work of art would be shared throughout the country," she says.

From left to right, the artists Vidyun, Akshay, Gargi, Lokesh and Shefalee with their artworks outside the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi (Courtesy of Gargi Chandola)

For Tanzeela, the illustration is closely linked to his identity. "It represents an Indian Muslim woman in a three-colored hijab and is shouting the words of the poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz," he says, referring to the Urdu poem Hum Dekhenge (We will see) by the Pakistani Marxist author who has become a hymn of The Greatest Protests since Narendra Modi assumed the position of prime minister in 2014.

"It's like a call to talk because now it's enough."

What began as protests became "a celebration of what democracy is and what dissent can be," says experience designer Anirban Ghosh.

A visit to Shaheen Bagh inspired Ghosh to create an illustration of the women leading the protest. Holding candles and the Indian flag, the women in Ghosh's work of art raise their fists triumphantly.

"These protests are unlike any other in recent history," says Ghosh, based in New Delhi. "They are a manifestation of the Gandhian philosophy of nonviolence in such a spectacular way."

Before Shaheen Bagh, Ghosh's illustrations were not political. "Everyone has their own threshold, take a position and start reacting," he says. His art now covers the walls of Shaheen Bagh.

& # 39; Art as a solidarity tool & # 39;

For the 21-year-old self-taught graphic designer, Lamya Khan, staying silent was no longer an option. "This law is the catalyst that drove me into action," she says. "Art is the means through which I express myself better. I had remained silent for too long and could no longer do so in the face of a clearly divisive law."

One of Khan's illustrations shows three women and raised fists, a tribute to the protest of "women's resistance."

Art is one of the most powerful tools to resist any authoritarian regime. Gargi Chandola, artist

"The common narrative is that Muslim women are weak and & # 39; are not allowed & # 39; to participate in politics. The stereotype is especially true for women in hijab. Shaheen Bagh's protest has shown us that these women not only can they carry their own weight, but it also opens the way for an inclusive and secular platform to register dissent, "Khan told Al Jazeera.

An illustration of women's resistance in Shaheen Bagh and a representation of police action against protesters (Courtesy of Lamya Khan)

Khan believes that art is a powerful tool for resistance since "it can attract more attention to being provocative." She says she wants to see her art widely used, since "this process builds a sense of community."

"Art as a tool of solidarity is very important," says new media artist Akshat Nauriyal, who created an Instagram filter that allows users to take selfies with images against the CAA. The filter had 80,000 impressions in two days.

Nauriyal created the filter to test how social media platforms can be used to interact with movements. A large young population and the growing penetration of digital technology make online space as important as offline, says Nauriyal. "Seen in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act, protest and online mobilization helped bring people to protests offline," he adds.

Nauriyal believes that art helps close this space between online and offline protest. "When the aesthetics of a protest improve, people also participate and feel they can participate in many more ways," he told Al Jazeera.

Art has the power to "dissipate the barriers between a serious problem and people, making it accessible and easier to understand," he says. "Creative expression is intended to transfer ideas. We are seeing that happen through this art of protest."

A visit to Shaheen Bagh inspired Anirban Ghosh to create this work of art (Courtesy of Anirban Ghosh)

In Shaheen Bagh, an iron and mesh installation 40 feet high (12 meters) from the Indian map symbolizes the transfer of ideas. "The map offers a visual representation of the protesters' demands here," explains Rakesh Kumar, a social worker who designed and built the map with the help of colleagues and residents.

"When a problem is addressed, art itself is a point of interaction with people and helps communicate the importance of the problem to the general public," says Kumar. "This facility is on public streets, for all to see. It's a map of India, and it says & # 39; We, the people of India, reject CAA & # 39 ;, so it represents the voice of protest and says that we will not accept this black law; we reject it. "

The installation took eight days to complete. "The locals donated iron, gave us their time and helped with what we needed, and together we built this iron map of India," says Kumar.

An iron and mesh map of India installed in Shaheen Bagh says that the people of India will not accept CAA and NRC (Courtesy of Rakesh Kumar)

& # 39; Respect the existence or expect resistance & # 39;

The artist Gargi Chandola calls this the "creative collective consciousness,quot; that flows through the community of artists and the general public. "Art has the power to invoke the silent majority to join the movement, as we are seeing with these protests," she says.

Chandola discovered through social networks that artists were gathering at the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus in New Delhi after a brutal police repression against students protesting against the new citizenship law last month.

"Every day, we sat outside the door of the university, showing different signs on the path. We wanted the people of Jamia to know that they were not alone," she says.

Chandola believes that art is fundamental to dissent because people have "limited peaceful ways to protest."

"Art is one of the most powerful tools to resist any authoritarian regime," she says.

"The people on the other side, the oppressors, can't make art," Ghosh said. "What they can do is stop artists, tear down facilities, destroy or threaten."

Tanzeela hopes that her art will break the cycle of fear and help future generations to assert themselves. "It is important that we talk so that in 10 years, a generation does not have to feel insecure," she says.

Attached next to the image of Tanzeela of the woman in the tricolor hijab on the sign near Shaheen Bagh there is a smaller sign with these words: "Respect the existence or expect resistance."