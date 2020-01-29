ME! Greenlights New Docu The Bradshaw Bunch series: Details

Terry Bradshaw
Terry Bradshaw He has been a public figure since the 70s, so knowing the man behind the cross-platform race has long been felt.
Luckily for the fans, the NFL superstar quarterback, the acclaimed sports broadcaster, the talented vocalist, film actor and horse breeder of the fourth championship makes his foray into a new arena in 2020: reality TV (well, more or less, he has already addressed a season in a series competition). According to an official announcement of E! released on Wednesday, January 29, Bradshaw and his family are scheduled to appear in a new documentary series of dubbed comedy The Bradshaw Bunch (provisional title), which will debut this summer.
The next series aims to give viewers a day-to-day look at Bradshaw, with his home in rural Oklahoma as the main stage. He will star alongside his wife's four-time Super Bowl champion. Tammy"Who appreciates a good joke as much as her husband – daughters Rachel, Lacey Y Ireland, as well as their grandchildren.
"I am excited and a little nervous about letting the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said of the new show. "I never know what will happen next between Rachel, Lacey and Erin … I thought winning four Super Bowls was difficult, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."
After his 14 seasons as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers (he became the first QB to win three Super Bowl titles, before winning another), Bradshaw was included in the Professional Football Hall of Fame and then began what which would be a second full career as a sports television analyst, perhaps best known for being a co-host FOX NFL Sunday.
He has also found success outside the field of athletics. When he is not commenting, Bradshaw leads a recognized horse breeding program, has appeared in popular films, as in 2006 Release Failure"He wrote a New York Times bestseller and knows how to sing." In 2001, he became the first NFL player to win a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
However, despite his long list of professional credits, Bradshaw's most valuable responsibilities lie with his loved ones, and that is the version of him that we will see in The Bradshaw Bunch.
"Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, an award-winning presenter and one of the most iconic figures in today's entertainment," he said. Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen and Production, E!, In Wednesday's announcement. "In the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded and supporting so many strong women in his family. It's the glue that holds that family together, and we're excited that viewers will really see a side of him that they had never seen before. "
Therefore, mark your calendars and check back here for updates. Bradshaw Bunch opens the summer of 2020, only in E!