ME! Greenlights New Docu The Bradshaw Bunch series: Details

Terry Bradshaw He has been a public figure since the 70s, so knowing the man behind the cross-platform race has long been felt.

Luckily for the fans, the NFL superstar quarterback, the acclaimed sports broadcaster, the talented vocalist, film actor and horse breeder of the fourth championship makes his foray into a new arena in 2020: reality TV (well, more or less, he has already addressed a season in a series competition). According to an official announcement of E! released on Wednesday, January 29, Bradshaw and his family are scheduled to appear in a new documentary series of dubbed comedy The Bradshaw Bunch (provisional title), which will debut this summer.

The next series aims to give viewers a day-to-day look at Bradshaw, with his home in rural Oklahoma as the main stage. He will star alongside his wife's four-time Super Bowl champion. Tammy"Who appreciates a good joke as much as her husband – daughters Rachel, Lacey Y Ireland, as well as their grandchildren.

"I am excited and a little nervous about letting the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," Bradshaw said of the new show. "I never know what will happen next between Rachel, Lacey and Erin … I thought winning four Super Bowls was difficult, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."