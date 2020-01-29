Matthew McConaughey will meet with the creator of & # 39; True Detective & # 39; for & # 39; Redeemer & # 39;

WENN / Nicky Nelson / FayesVision

Based on Patrick Coleman's novel, this drama series will focus on a minister turned into a security guard who investigates the disappearance of a woman and is at the center of a criminal conspiracy.

Matthew McConaughey Y "True detective"The creator Nic Pizzolatto will meet for the next drama series"Redeemer".

The actor, who starred in the first season of the mysterious anthology, will head the writer's new program for the FX network, as part of a first glance agreement that the couple has signed.

Based on Patrick Coleman's debut novel "The Churchgoer," the small business focuses on a minister turned into a security guard who investigates the disappearance of a woman and is at the center of a criminal conspiracy. McConaughey will also serve as executive producer.

"We are delighted to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey in & # 39; Redeemer & # 39 ;, who are back together for the first time since the first season of & # 39; True Detective & # 39; of HBO", said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. "We are also incredibly excited about our general agreement with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we are equally excited to develop projects with Matthew through his first agreement with FXP."