Match report – Tranmere 0 – 1 S & # 39; land

Sunderland beat Tranmere in Prenton Park

Sunderland moved to the Sky Bet League One play-off positions with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The Black Cats had barely registered a shot on goal, but took the lead in the hour mark when Charlie Wyke headed home Chris Maguire's free kick on the front post, leaving Rovers six points behind MK Dons and the safety of descent.

In a game of few opportunities and many fouls, Tranmere had been the most dominant team in the first half, but could not apply enough pressure to the rear of the Sunderland.

Jon McLaughlin was forced to make a good stop with a free kick by Kane Wilson, but despite his initial promise, it was as good as it was for Rovers.

When Wyke squeezed his head on Scott Davies to give Sunderland the advantage, Rovers' commendable efforts in the FA Cup seemed to have reached them, as they couldn't find the energy levels needed to force an equalizer.

Manny Monthe was ejected late for what looked like a second safe yellow card, which allowed Sunderland to leave Birkenhead with all three points.