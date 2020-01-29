Match report – Gillingham 2 – 0 Shrewsbury

%MINIFYHTMLf80b9c90e7b711e3b4e695c05283822911% %MINIFYHTMLf80b9c90e7b711e3b4e695c05283822912%









%MINIFYHTMLf80b9c90e7b711e3b4e695c05283822913% %MINIFYHTMLf80b9c90e7b711e3b4e695c05283822914%







2:19



Highlights of the SKy Bet League One game between Gillingham and Shrewsbury.

Highlights of the SKy Bet League One game between Gillingham and Shrewsbury.

Gillingham extended his undefeated Sky Bet League One race to 10 games with a 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury in Priestfield.

Gills striker John Akinde almost set up a first game six minutes after his home debut, but midfielder Olly Lee shot wide after meeting the powerful center forward.

The hosts took the lead after 26 minutes when Stuart O & # 39; Keefe snuggled into the bottom corner for their third league goal of the season.

The city goalkeeper, Max O & # 39; Leary, drew a brilliant save of fingers to prevent Akinde from doubling Gillingham's lead three minutes later.

However, O & # 39; Leary could not prevent Lee from adding a second to the Gills from the penalty spot after Ethan Ebanks-Landell committed a foul on Akinde.

Three days after his return to the Premier League leader, Liverpool, in the FA Cup, Sam Ricketts team failed to register a target shot in the first 85 minutes of this game.

Midfielder Josh Laurent made an effort at the foot of the post five minutes after the break before Shaun Whalley's low shot was cleared of the line by Gills captain Max Ehmer later.