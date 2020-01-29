Mask accumulators are increasing the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the US. UU.

Although there are only five cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States, mask grabbing has begun.
Some pharmacies report that they have been sold completely without masks. Some popular sellers on Amazon say deliveries will be delayed for weeks.
Although the masks actually do little to protect healthy people, the prospect of scarcity created by the purchase of panic worries some public health experts.
Masks are believed to reduce the spread of the disease when sick people use them in crowded places such as emergency rooms, offices, subways and buses. By containing the cough and sneezing, the masks prevent droplets loaded with viruses from being thrown into the air and to nearby surfaces.
But hoarding those who are well means that hospitals, clinics and medical offices could fall short. Doctors and nurses who treat patients for respiratory infections should wear masks and replace them frequently, as soon as they are soaked, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The C.D.C. It is now reaching manufacturers to avoid the possibility of shortages, especially in hospitals, an agency official said.
"We see panic orders and purchases that do not reflect the real need," said Dr. Anita Patel, senior pandemic health care advisor at the agency's influenza coordination unit. "We are talking with the manufacturers. They understand the situation and I am sure they are being responsible. The health care industry is their main customer."
On Tuesday, Alex M. Azar II, secretary of health and human services, said it was "unnecessary,quot; for Americans to buy masks now.
"In the United States, the risk to any American is extremely low," he said.
Some experts want the government to intervene and educate the public about the dangers of hoarding.
"I worked during the 2009 H1N1 flu epidemic at Yale Hospital, and we ran out of N-95 masks, and being in a high-risk situation without masks is not a good feeling," said Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, co-director of the MetaCenter of the University of Washington for pandemic preparedness and global health security in Seattle.
"There is no rational reason why everyone needs to run away and put on masks." "Public health officials should be talking about this."
During the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, when some cases appeared in the United States, some hospitals were unable to obtain waterproof Tyvek suits "because there was a run on them," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an academic at Center. for Health Safety at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
People in panic get involved in irrational impulse purchases, he said: "People like to buy duct tape during emergencies, it's psychologically relaxing."
But artificial scarcity can harm those who really need goods.
"I think public health authorities like the H.H.S. or the C.D.C. or the Surgeon General should talk about the repercussions of a race with masks," said Dr. Adalja.
Kristen Nordlund, C.D.C. spokesman said he would ask Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases to address that issue at her next public briefing.
The masks are part of the medical equipment stored in the National Strategic Reserve, which is distributed in government-controlled warehouses throughout the country. But experts said they did not know how many were stored or how long it was projected that the supply would last in an epidemic.
On Tuesday, the main pharmacy chains said they were seeing a shortage of points but still not restricting sales. The CVS chain had stores that were running out of masks and was resupplying them "as quickly as possible," said Stephanie Cunha, a spokeswoman for the company.
Walgreens and Duane Reade pharmacies saw an increased demand for face masks and hand sanitizers in many stores, said Alexandra Brown, spokesman for the Walgreens Boots Alliance, which owns both chains.
The company is moving supplies "to meet the needs of our customers," he added.
Experts say that masks are not very protective when used by healthy people. People often set them apart for a variety of reasons.
Breathing vapor can leave masks soaked, for example. Users may want to talk on their cell phones, or put their fingers under their masks to scratch their nose. Frequent hand washing is considered more protective.
However, there is strong evidence that masks protect health workers.
Trials in Canadian hospitals during The SARS epidemic of 2003 and during the flu season showed that nurses wearing a mask were less likely to get the flu.
Nurses who used N-95 masks, which are thicker, fit more to the face and are designed to filter 95 percent of all particles, were particularly protective for those who performed dangerous procedures such as intubation of patients with SARS .
There is less data to prove that masks prevent patients from spreading germs. But this notion of common sense has led many hospitals to adopt rules that say that any patient in the emergency room with flu symptoms immediately receives a mask and is asked to wear it.
Dr. Mark Loeb, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, who led the SARS and influenza trials, said a relatively small study of patients hospitalized with the flu in Beijing found that mask wearers were less likely of infecting their relatives. But the effect was so small that it was considered statistically insignificant.
Another obstacle to wearing masks is psychological.
People who are sick and should wear a mask are often reluctant to do so, because it makes them stand out from the crowd. Unless these patients are ordered to use one, as they might be in the emergency room of a hospital, people are reluctant to do so.
"When masks are not common in a culture, raise your eyebrows," said Dr. Adalja.
Exceptions occur in some Asian communities, where it is common for people to wear masks to protect themselves against germs and contamination, or because it is considered impolite not to wear a mask if one is coughing or sneezing.
Experts, including Dr. Patel of C.D.C., said they did not know of any study on the psychology of mask use or how reticence could be overcome.