Mask accumulators are increasing the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the US. UU.

Although there are only five cases of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States, mask grabbing has begun.

Some pharmacies report that they have been sold completely without masks. Some popular sellers on Amazon say deliveries will be delayed for weeks.

Although the masks actually do little to protect healthy people, the prospect of scarcity created by the purchase of panic worries some public health experts.

Masks are believed to reduce the spread of the disease when sick people use them in crowded places such as emergency rooms, offices, subways and buses. By containing the cough and sneezing, the masks prevent droplets loaded with viruses from being thrown into the air and to nearby surfaces.