Mark Walsh will ride La Bague Au Roi in Leopardstown | Racing news





Richard Johnson and La Bague Au Roi win at Leopardstown

Mark Walsh has been hired as a partner of La Bague Au Roi in the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power in Leopardstown.

Richard Johnson has ridden Warren Greatrex's star mare in each of his eight hurdles openings to date, a race that has thrown four wins, including a Grade One win at last year's Dublin Racing Festival at the Novice Chase Flogas .

The nine-year-old is ready to go to Ireland for Sunday's 250,000 euros show, but with the British champion sidelined by injury, connections require a new driver.

Greatrex told the PA news agency: "After talking with the owners, we decided to go with an Irish rider who knows very well the track in Leopardstown, and we have decided that Mark Walsh is the man for the job."

"She (La Bague Au Roi) is in good shape at home and could not be happier with her. The plan is to leave on Friday morning, then give her the chance to settle down."

"Hopefully see a great race from her."

The Bague Au Roi is a 33-1 at the best price for the Irish Gold Cup, with Kemboy and Delta Work disputing favoritism.