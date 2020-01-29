Manchester United confirms the agreement with Bruno Fernandes | Soccer news

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45pm





Manchester United confirmed that they reached an agreement to sign the midfielder of Sporting Lisbon, Bruno Fernandes.

United has agreed to an agreement worth up to £ 68m with the Portuguese club, with the player ready to fly to the United Kingdom on Wednesday night to complete the move.

Fernandes will visit Sporting headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, where he will terminate his contract with the club and is expected to record a video that says goodbye to Sporting fans.

"Some are born great, others reach greatness, and some have greatness over them." Obrigado Capitão. For Semper Leão 🦁 pic.twitter.com/L7JqXs6RbT – Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) January 29, 2020

The international of Portugal will go to the airport of Tires, where he will board a private plane bound for Manchester.

Fernandes is expected to launch his United doctor on Thursday morning.

United increased its offer to sign Fernandes twice in the last 24 hours, the second for an agreement worth up to 80 million euros (67.76 million pounds), which Sporting accepted.

After weeks of negotiations, United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward has reached an agreement that will make the club pay an initial fee of € 55m (£ 46.56m) plus supplements.

Sporting would receive another € 10m (£ 8.46m) from United if Fernandes achieves what are considered easily achievable goals and an additional € 15m (£ 12.7m) if the most difficult goals are met. It is understood that these clauses include Fernandes winning the Golden Ball.

Where will Bruno Fernandes fit in Man Utd?

Manchester United has agreed on an agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon, but where will he fit in the team?

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol says that Manchester United agreed to an agreement with Sporting for Bruno Fernandes could be due to a negotiation tactic of superagent Jorge Mendes

The future of the 25-year-old had been subject to intense speculation throughout the January transfer window.

Here, we take a look at what Fernandes will bring next to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and where he will fit in the team.

Read Nick Wright's analysis here

