Man City 0 – 1 Man Utd

The highlights and the report of the Carabao Cup semifinal at Etihad Stadium when Nemanja Matic scored the only goal at night, but Manchester City exceeded.





Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, second leg between Man City and Man Utd at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City reached the final of the Carabao Cup despite losing 1-0 in the second leg of their semifinal against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It seemed like it would be a one-way ride for City, having won the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford three weeks ago, but Nemanja Matic's attack in the first half made it a much more nervous affair than what most expected in Etihad – ensuring an eventual 3-2 victory in the aggregate.

City rejected several great opportunities in the second half, but their quest to advance to the final of the competition they try to win for the third time in a row became easier thanks to Matic's late red card to leave United with 10 men.

Pep Guardiola's team will face Aston Villa in the final at Wembley on Sunday, March 1. Sky Sports Football – After Villa beat Leicester in the other semifinal.

How the City reached the final of the Carabao Cup

Manchester City: Bravo (6), Walker (6), Rodrigo (6), Otamendi (6), Cancelo (7), Gundogan (6), Mahrez (5), De Bruyne (7), Bernardo (6), Sterling (5) , Agüero (5) Subs: Silva (5), Piedras (n / a), Jesus (n / a) Manchester United: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (6), Williams (6), Fred (7), Matic (7), Lingard (5), Greenwood ( 5), martial (5) Subs: James (5), Pereira (n / a), Mata (n / a) Party man: Kevin De Bruyne

United caused the City all kinds of problems in the Etihad in the Premier League in December, but there were no signs of repetition in the early stages. The city started well and David de Gea was forced to make early saves within the first 10 minutes, denying Sergio Agüero's short-range header and then the deflected attempt of Riyad Mahrez.

Completely against the game streak, however, United re-entered the tie. He came from his first shot of the game, since Fred's free kick was only cleared until Matic, and hit a fierce low shot from 15 yards that left Claudio Bravo without any chance.

The grip of the city loosened and seemed to shake briefly. At 42 minutes they thought they were level at night when Raheem Sterling looked out from the center of Kevin De Bruyne from the left, but the man from England was signaled offside.

Sterling missed another golden opportunity for City in 59 minutes. This time he was standing when De Bruyne released him from behind, but chose to cut inside instead of driving and firing, eventually firing on the bar while United defenders backed down to make him uncomfortable.

Man City made five changes since his 4-0 victory over Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday. Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Agüero returned.

Man Utd made four changes since his 6-0 victory at Tranmere in the FA Cup on Sunday. David De Gea returned in the goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams and Fred returned.

Another glorious opportunity went wrong for City after 74 minutes, too. Harry Maguire lost the ball in his own penalty area and presented the substitute David Silva with the perfect opportunity to pass the ball to De Gea, but chose to pass Ilkay Gundogan, who was quickly shut down.

Matic, who had been booked at the beginning of the second half for a foul on Mahrez, was walking on the tightrope with the referee after some poor challenges, and finally Andre Marriner's patience was over after the Serbian dragged Gundogan and showed him the second yellow

Agüero then returned to have the ball in the net for City after being hit by Joao Cancelo, but was again marked offside.

What the managers said …

Despite losing 1-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola says his team was the best team in both games and deserves its place in the final.

Manchester City & # 39; s Energy Guardiola: "They played very well in both games, we were fantastic, we conceded the goal from the only moment they shot. We were solid and created enough opportunities to score many goals."

"The same in Old Trafford, we create even more opportunities (tonight) but we don't convert, we have to learn from that to be more clinical. Of course, we have to take advantage of the opportunities we have, the clear opportunities. We play really good, in both games, in 180 minutes we were better than United. "

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not believe that Nemanja Matic deserved to be expelled during the second leg of his Carabao Cup semifinal against Manchester City, but he was very proud of his players' efforts.

Manchester United & # 39; s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It's hard to score with 11 here, never mind 10. It's never a shipment. For me, an absolute joke. It's really ironic that it turns yellow with its first foul, it almost turns yellow with its second foul, which is not Not even a fault.

"Yes, the last one is a yellow card, but a red one in general? Isn't it close? How many times have we failed today? How many times did Dan James fouls? In the first half, Jesse (Lingard). We are absolutely all these guys, I'm so incredibly proud. Come here and win twice in a short time. "

Neville in Woodward attack

Gary Neville reacts to the attack on Ed Woodward's house

Before the game, Gary Neville reacted to the attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward.

Fletcher: United has a plan

Speaking at Sky Sports Football, former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher He insisted that the club has a plan, and that Solskjaer's transfer intentions are the best for United's long-term …

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been selfless and wants the best for United in the long term, so he is willing to sacrifice himself and think about how the decisions he makes now benefit the team in two or three years. That had not been done before." .

"For me, this is the first time that the club has a clear plan for what they want to do two or three years later. Solskjaer will be here, will have a summer transfer window to buy players, and let's see where we are on the next year ".

Man of the match: Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City failed to score in a game for the second time this season, but that was not De Bruyne's fault. There were several occasions when the Belgian played a fantastic pass against a teammate, but the first races and the bad finish of Aguero and Sterling disappointed him.

Post match statistics

Man City is only the third team to reach three consecutive League Cup finals after Liverpool (four consecutive between 1981 and 1984) and Nottingham Forest (1978 to 1980).

Man Utd has won consecutive away games against Man City for the first time since winning four straight games between November 1993 and November 2000, and all victories in that race came in the league games.

In all competitions, the home team has won only two of the last 12 matches between Man City and Man Utd (W2 D2 L8).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only the third coach to win two away games against Pep Guardiola in his managerial career, after José Mourinho and Jürgen Klopp.

Whats Next?

Both sides are back in the Premier League action this weekend. Manchester City will face Wolves on Saturday night football starting at 5 p.m. (The start is at 5.30 p.m.), while Manchester City heads to Tottenham on Super Sunday from 4 p.m. (The start is at 4.30 p.m.). Both games are live Sky Sports Premier League.