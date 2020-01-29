Maisie Williams starts singing & # 39; Let It Go & # 39; in a new Super Bowl ad for Audi

WENN / Instar

Speaking of his participation in the promotion that highlights the newest electric car of Audi, the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; He expresses his enthusiasm for sharing his vision of sustainable mobility.

"game of Thrones"star Maisie williams He will show his singing voice as part of a new Audi announcement that will be broadcast during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2.

The young British shouts "Let It Go" from "Frozen (2013)"while driving to a traffic jam on a city street and then seen hitting the open road while singing the melody Idina Menzel made in the Disney movie.

The promotion highlights the characteristics of the new Audi electric car, the e-tron Sportback.

"Creating a sustainable and habitable future for generations to come is the most important challenge in the world," Williams said in a press release. "I am proud to share Audi’s vision for sustainable mobility in this global brand campaign."

Maisie joins stars like John Krasinski, Chris Evans, Missy Elliott, HIS., Jason MomoaY Bryan Cranston in new high-profile commercials that will air during the Super Bowl.