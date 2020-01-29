Magic Johnson reflecting on Kobe Bryant's legacy will warm your heart

Magic johnson is honoring his friendship with Kobe Bryant In the best way you know how.
Instead of canceling its previously scheduled appearance for Tuesday Jimmy Kimmel Live In light of Bryant's tragic death, the basketball legend appeared on the show because, as he explained, "Kobe wouldn't have wanted him to cancel."
"Kobe would like us all to continue and be great in our lives," Johnson told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "And we should do something positive, whether we make sure we love our family or give back to an organization on his behalf. We should do something great, because he was a great man, a great husband, a great father, an incredible basketball player. ".
The alum of the Lakers, 60, continued to sprout over Bryant. As he said: "For 20 years, use the purple and gold Laker. And I love playing the game, and then watching him become a great father and husband, and he was enjoying life and it was too soon."
As Kimmel noticed the two basketball stars (who played for the Lakers, but never at the same time), "You were his idol. That's something."
As Johnson replied: "We idolize ourselves." Kimmel, a big sports fan, found this intriguing.
"I think it's very interesting, because they were both called the best Laker of all time," he said. "And it didn't seem that either of you was being nice about it. It seemed that you both meant it. And I could understand that he was your idol, who called him the greatest Laker of all time. And to be honest, I consider you the Best Laker of all time. It's so unusual for me to give him that title. "
As the Hall of Fame member explained: "Well, because we both invested our hearts and souls in acting every night in Los Angeles for the best fans on Earth. We were both committed to basketball, we were married to the basketball. We were married to win and play the game the right way. "
"And then, every night you came to the Forum, because that's where it started, and then he was able to build the Staples Center," he continued. "And every night you came to the Staples Center, you knew you were going to see something special, something great that you've never seen in your life and that was Kobe Bryant."
The owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers then congratulated Bryant's famous work ethic.
"He made no excuses," Johnson said. "That's why we should never all make excuses, because Kobe never gave an excuse, if he was tired, hurt. He played with everything. And the man gave us everything he had."
Later in the interview, Johnson reminded Kimmel of the only time he played a game with Bryant. It was, as Johnson explained (as well as Bryant in a 2018 interview on the show), during Bryant's heyday in the Lakers, long after Johnson retired.
In a clip from Bryant's interview in 2018, he joked that Johnson was cheating during his individual game (which they played during a Lakers practice). When Kimmel asked if Bryant's story was true, Johnson laughed and said, "Of course!"
"He was older," he continued hilariously. "He was at his best killing me! Then, I thought, & # 39; I have to cheat. I have to do something & # 39;".
