Magic Johnson reflecting on Kobe Bryant's legacy will warm your heart

Magic johnson is honoring his friendship with Kobe Bryant In the best way you know how.

Instead of canceling its previously scheduled appearance for Tuesday Jimmy Kimmel Live In light of Bryant's tragic death, the basketball legend appeared on the show because, as he explained, "Kobe wouldn't have wanted him to cancel."

"Kobe would like us all to continue and be great in our lives," Johnson told the host Jimmy Kimmel. "And we should do something positive, whether we make sure we love our family or give back to an organization on his behalf. We should do something great, because he was a great man, a great husband, a great father, an incredible basketball player. ".

The alum of the Lakers, 60, continued to sprout over Bryant. As he said: "For 20 years, use the purple and gold Laker. And I love playing the game, and then watching him become a great father and husband, and he was enjoying life and it was too soon."