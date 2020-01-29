Louis C.K. Receive a standing ovation during the surprise set in fundraising

Almost three years of being excluded from standing comedy for his admission that he masturbated in front of comedians, Louis C.K. he surprised the crowd on the eighth annual benefit of the comedy Patrice O'Neal in downtown New York when he took the stage to perform.

According to Page six, the comedian received "a standing ovation and prolonged shouts from the exhausted crowd." And, a source of the fundraiser said: "You would have thought that God appeared, the answer he received."

Louis C.K. at Syracuse: tickets on sale for the Oncenter comedy show https://t.co/sUNCfEZ0bA – syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) January 28, 2020

The comic explained to the audience that he has recently spent a lot of time in Europe because he is still booked there.

When Louis C.K. He admitted his behavior in 2017, assumed responsibility for his actions, which were not crimes, and confessed that he took advantage of his widely admired place in the comedy community, and that prevented the ladies from sharing their stories. He also admitted that it brought difficulties to the women who tried to speak because the people who admired Louis C.K. I didn't want to hear it

Recently, comedian Maria Bamford said in the Laugh at the end Podcast that she was one of those people who heard rumors about Louis C.K., but still worked with him because he liked money. Bramford appeared in two episodes of the critically acclaimed FX show by Louis C.K. Louie, and she also opened for him in a great place on Hollywood Boulevard in the summer of 2017.

"And it was fun. I love making money, ”said Bramford. “And he is a great artist. And I had heard about these accusations, but I couldn't find anyone to say that this is what happened, so I thought they were rumors. Now, of course, I go, even if there are rumors, just don't do it. Or ask, get in there. I'm ashamed that I didn't investigate him for, I think, greed. "

For the first time, @mariabamfoo Talk about working with Louis C.K. Despite the "rumors,quot; about his inappropriate sexual behavior: "I had heard of these accusations, but I couldn't find anyone to say that this was what happened, so I thought they were rumors." https://t.co/eckZvTCBgR – Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) January 29, 2020

Bamford said he loves that comedy can be "without complexes," but the situation surrounding Louis C.K. It made her feel sad. He added that his "apology,quot; was not enough, and he wished it were more.

Maria Bamford said it's hard enough to get a job in the entertainment industry. And, for Louis C.K. Treating comedian women, women who are colleagues and who admire him, was such a "depressing,quot; and "heartbreaking,quot; behavior.

Louis C.K. He is currently on a return tour. It was a surprise addition to the alignment in the Patrice O'Neal benefit, organized by Bill Burr. Patrice O'Neal died in 2011 of a stroke due to diabetes complications



