Look back at the most beautiful moments of pregnant Brie Bella with her daughter Birdie

Congratulations to the Bella Twins!

In an exciting double announcement today, Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella revealed that both are pregnant. This will be Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsevfirst child while Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan they became parents of Birdie Danielson, which is now two years old, in May 2017. Therefore, to celebrate the great news of the morning, we are reviewing the most beautiful, sweet, silly and elegant photos of Brie and Birdie.

Whether they dress for an occasion or just rest, the mother-daughter duo is a photogenic couple. Birdie's father also appears in many of his photos, such as the beautiful family selfie that he sees the trio wearing matching party hats on New Year's Eve or flaunting funny faces for the camera.