Locked in Wuhan, foreign students seek to escape from the city affected by the virus | China news

%MINIFYHTMLf3feb8dd0218b4111886e728a613d61a11% %MINIFYHTMLf3feb8dd0218b4111886e728a613d61a12%

Beijing, China – After a week in quarantine in Wuhan, where China's new coronavirus emerged at the end of last year, some of the city's thousands of international students feel isolated and anxious, and some hope they can be evacuated.

Four of the approximately 500 Pakistani students in the city have already confirmed that they have the virus, Pakistan's state health minister Zafar Mirza said Wednesday. Others, locked in their bedrooms, fear that they also get the disease; their fears fueled by misinformation.

"You can understand that people are a bit paranoid," he said. Mohammad Samiul Ahsan, student from Bangladesh, vice president of the International Student Union of Wuhan University.

%MINIFYHTMLf3feb8dd0218b4111886e728a613d61a13% %MINIFYHTMLf3feb8dd0218b4111886e728a613d61a14%

Plus:

Ahsan has been working to calm their fears, dispel rumors and keep them informed.

He said that most of the students stayed inside their dormitories.

"We try to tell you, the situation you are in, we are too."

Wuhan is an educational center, with more than 30 colleges and universities that welcome students from all over the world. In total, there are 492,185 foreigners studying in China.

The university administrators' council, which was shared with Al Jazeera by students who have now left China, warned them not to eat shared dishes and instructed them on how to keep living spaces adequately clean and well ventilated.

Ahsan said he has been on duty almost 24 hours a day since the quarantine began, coordinating with university officials from Monday to deliver meals three times a day to those in the dormitories.

Countries like Japan and the United States have begun to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, but few students have that option (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP)

Ahsan said 500 international students are on campus.

Second week in quarantine

On Monday, the Pakistani media outlet The Express Tribune posted a video of a group of masked students from Wuhan University of Science and Technology describing food shortages and asking authorities to rescue them.

Muhammad Furqan Rauf, a 30-year master of chemistry and chemical engineering student, said he is concerned that conditions deteriorate further.

183 / I received confirmation that 4 Pakistani students in China are diagnosed with #coronavirus. They are doing well, receiving the best possible care, and families are being notified and reassured. Thanks to the Chinese authorities and the Pakistani embassy for their quick response. pic.twitter.com/AsD4qaxCPo – Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) January 29, 2020

Rauf said he presented a report to the officials of the Pakistani embassy in Beijing suggesting an evacuation plan, a mandatory health check for students and quarantine, if necessary, before they travel.

"We are not going to create an unnecessary panic, we are just worried about our health," he said.

Students from other countries, including Kenya, India and Uganda, went to Twitter earlier this week to request a response from their governments on an evacuation plan.

Kenyan Cornelius Mulili, 28, who studies for a PhD in botany and asked not to mention his university, was also among the people on Twitter who asked for help from their embassies.

The Khan sisters, Chinese language students from Pakistan told Al Jazeera that they were not worried about staying in Wuhan. (YouTube screenshot)

Mulili said he felt calmer now because his embassy had begun to respond better after posting his tweets.

"It is affecting the international community because it is a serious matter," he said. "The most important thing is to take precautionary measures."

Concerned families

Other students, including Daniel Pekarek, 21, of the Czech Republic, are trying to create a travel plan to leave Wuhan.

Pekarek said Tuesday that he had been in contact with the Czech Embassy and the French Embassy to be evacuated through France.

"My family is under pressure and they are afraid for me," Pekarek said.

"I will return the first time I can to Wuhan because I have many friends here and my girlfriend is here."

A worker with a facial mask sprays disinfectant along a road in Wuhan that has been sealed to try to stop the spread of the virus (Arek Rataj / AP Photo)

For now, your most pressing concern is how to pay your water bill when the building where you usually do so is closed.

China's efforts to contain the virus have affected 20 Chinese cities, preventing 56 million people from traveling during the Lunar New Year holidays, usually one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Hubei, where Wuhan is located, houses 11 million people and tens of thousands of foreign residents and students. It is also the location of the vast majority of coronavirus cases.

The United States and Japan have already begun to evacuate their citizens, while other countries such as Australia, Britain and France are also preparing evacuations.

24-hour Wuhan hotline

The Wuhan Municipal Affairs office has opened a 24-hour hotline to answer questions from foreigners staying in the city.

An office representative said he had received calls from Chinese outside Wuhan for accurate information on the situation. Foreigners who have called the office most frequently ask when and how they can leave, he said.

For many students in countries that have not announced evacuation plans, that is not clear.

But the Khan sisters, Saher, 24, and Mehar, 21, Chinese language students from Pakistan, said they were not worried about staying in Wuhan because they felt they had enough supplies to feel comfortable.

The sisters left their bedroom for the first time in a week on Tuesday wearing gloves and masks and filming the trip for their YouTube channel. They discovered that most stores were open and even saw people go for a run.

Coronavirus: life under confinement in Wuhan

They are skeptical about the reports and videos circulating on the Internet that describe extreme conditions, but they have also seen from friends the ways in which anxieties can multiply and spread when people are locked in their bedrooms.

"Many people are alone here,quot; Saher said. "We are sisters. Then I can understand."

Police forces in Wuhan have punished people for publishing and disseminating unverified information.

Ahsan of the International Student Union of Wuhan University said that what he considers most important is to eliminate smaller rumors, such as those that promote false remedies for the disease, which creates confusion among people who must remain in Wuhan and the families who are reading about the situation from far away.

"(Panic) will also affect other people," he said.

Ahsan said he received inquiries from students who returned to their home countries and wondered when the semester will start again.

The education ministry has said vacations will be extended, but not when classes will resume.

For students who have remained on campus during quarantine, the greatest concern is when a normal appearance will reappear.

"We are thinking when it will stop."