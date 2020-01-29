LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLc012691b528d63296bb7de750cbb3a1a11% %MINIFYHTMLc012691b528d63296bb7de750cbb3a1a12%

This is the Six Nations while Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox anticipate the first round of matches in this year's tournament and the state of the nations.

%MINIFYHTMLc012691b528d63296bb7de750cbb3a1a13% %MINIFYHTMLc012691b528d63296bb7de750cbb3a1a14%

The Six Nations begin this week with England as the favorites to claim their first title since 2017. However, Will does not see that everything is going to England and is supporting a young and inexperienced France to defeat them in Paris on Sunday.

We also talked to the England prop Joe Marler, who has his own unique way of telling us what is happening in the England camp and how they are dealing with Saracen players.

The Women's Six Nations also starts this weekend, you can watch all England games live on Sky Sports, and Will catches up with Mo Hunt to watch the tournament.

We also have the first of a series of interviews to meet some of the colorful characters of the Red Roses squad: this week is Hannah Botterman.