Listen to Kristin Cavallari's advice about the “ wild '' & # 39; & # 39; 22 years old

A lot has changed since Kristin CavallariThe social life of SoCal launched for the first time his career in reality shows.

The current CEO and mother of three children revisits the memories of the mid-2000s in this new Thursday clip. Very cavallari, who sees the E! title star of the series examining old magazine clips with her husband Jay cutler mom Judith Eifrig, whom the couple visits during a business trip to Chicago. While they take turns reading passages published in the middle of Cavallari Laguna Beach– Y The hills-It was fame, the former personality of MTV reflects on his early years in the spotlight.

"My life at the time was a bit wild and crazy," says Uncommon chief James, who would not change those experiences "for the world,quot; and not "regrets anything." Even so, "I am happy that my life has evolved," he continues, recalling that she and Cutler moved to the suburbs of Illinois almost a decade ago while playing soccer for the Chicago Bears.

"I'm really happy that Jay punished me," says Cavallari about "settling down,quot; with his family. "I don't miss that old life at all." However, he loves to remember it.