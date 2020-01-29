LISTEN: Nick Easter in Super Rugby, Six Nations and Sarries | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe462e69a0ed378b5a47076265a8c488211% %MINIFYHTMLe462e69a0ed378b5a47076265a8c488212%

Former Harlequin and England No. 8 Nick Easter, who was an assistant coach in the Sharks in 2019, anticipates the new Super Rugby season.

The new Super Rugby campaign starts on Friday and Easter shares its tournament experiences in 2019 while talking with Rupert Cox.

Easter also gives his opinion on the Six Nations for which he believes that England has the impulse to be the "best team in the world,quot;, although he can see a victory for France in Paris this weekend.

In addition to previewing all the action, Easter discusses the scandal of the Saracen salary cap and explains what really angered him about the whole situation.

This week's special Easter podcast joins Will Greenwood's podcast in which Will and Rupert preview the Six Nations.