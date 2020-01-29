Lina Ben Mhenni, 36, "a Tunisian girl,quot; who faced the regime, dies

%MINIFYHTML3a4ccfbd8232a76570546ab0d17b081811% %MINIFYHTML3a4ccfbd8232a76570546ab0d17b081812%

The risks were clear. "Of course I was afraid, but when I saw people killed by the police, I forgot it and it gave me the strength to do my job," he said in an interview with The New York Times in 2011.

Ms. Ben Mhenni remained a prominent voice of protest against continued corruption and repression of civil liberties in her country. She spoke on behalf of the people who had been injured during the uprising, but were denied compensation and justice against the authors of the government. He took firm positions against the Islamists and those seeking a return to an authoritarian government. And he faced death threats, receiving police protection in 2013, the same year that two leaders of the leftist opposition parties, Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi, were killed.

In a Facebook post the night she died, Ms. Ben Mhenni criticized political leaders for not meeting the expectations of people who had died during the Arab Spring.



Hundreds of people flocked to their funeral procession on Tuesday, some singing: "We will not forgive!" (A slogan of the anti-corruption movement), "Equality for women!" And "Justice for the martyrs of the revolution!" The women carried their coffin, a rare public mix of the sexes in the conservative Tunisia.

President Kais Saied offered his condolences to his family. On twitter, the designated prime minister, Elyes Fakhfakh, called Ms. Ben Mhenni an "icon of civil activism."

Lina Ben Mhenni was born on May 22, 1983 and raised in Tunisia. Her parents, who survive her, were from Djerba, on the southeast coast of the country. His father, Sadok Ben Mhenni, was a leftist opponent of the Habib Bourguiba government, whom Mr. Ben Ali had deposed, and spent six years in prison because of his policy.

His mother, Emna Ben Ghorbal, teaches Arabic. She donated a kidney to her daughter in 2007 as part of the treatment for autoimmune disease. In addition to her parents, a younger brother, Amine, survives her.