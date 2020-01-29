Lil Nas X reacts after rapper pastor Troy drags him into a homophobic publication

%MINIFYHTMLd31d9b104c3bd77a9b02534c73564f3711% %MINIFYHTMLd31d9b104c3bd77a9b02534c73564f3712%

The success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; He is saddened by the homophobic vision of his rapper companion, as the latter dismissed his Grammy appearance on Instagram and accused the Recording Academy of having a hidden agenda.

Lil Nas X responded to fellow rapper Pastor TroyHomophobic post on Instagram. "This is very sad," he said about Troy's hatred of the LGBTQ community before urging Troy's followers to broadcast their latest single "Rodeo" that featured Cardi B Y Nas.

Troy posted a photo of Nas X in a bright pink cowboy outfit from the recent Grammys. "Well, I guess I won't win a GRAMMY … If this is what I have to wear," Troy said before criticizing the supposed hidden agenda of the industry. "They love putting this shit on Our Children!"

He said his son was disgusted by a gay couple and could not be happier about it. "The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. The first thing my 14-year-old son said was, & # 39; F **** Applebee & # 39; and brought joy to my heart!" He revealed. "He sees it … his agenda to take masculinity away from men, especially black men."

"Some may say: & # 39; It's making money! & # 39; RuPaul Do it too, but I won't hit your CD !!! Integrity is priceless. Better to open that third eye and let your children know what is real … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡OAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !! #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theynntnomore ".

Troy received much criticism for his homophobic vision, but defended himself: "That was done by man. Animals know best. When was the last time you saw a gay animal? Ok."

While he was criticized for his point of view, many still expressed their support. One of his allies was another rapper. Lil scrappy who gave his "like" to Troy's post.

Lil Nas X won two Golden Gramophones of the six nominations he received this year. He won Best Music Video and Best Duo / Pop Group Performance, all for his single "Old Town Road", which features Billy Ray Cyrus.