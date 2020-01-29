Lil Nas X had a lot of fun filming the Doritos Super Bowl ad with Sam Elliott

WENN / Avalon / Instar

Speaking of his collaboration with the actor of & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39; in the program & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the rapper of & # 39; Panini & # 39; He says he felt it was & # 39; how to film a second part & # 39; in the video of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39 ;.

Rapper Lil Nas X is still pinching after starring in the opposite acting veteran Sam Elliott in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The unlikely duo stars in Doritos' announcement, which shows the couple facing off in a battle of cowboy dance moves to promote the Cool Ranch flavor of the snacks and launch a dance challenge online.

The clip also features a cameo from Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus, and the rising artist had a lot of fun working on the project.

"Working with Sam, in the first place, is always in his role, in the character. He killed him," said the Grammy-winning rapper about him.A star has been born"American breakfast show actor"Today".

"I had fun on the set, it was like filming a second part of the video of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; or something like that."

And Lil Nas X admits that he is incredulous about all his new opportunities. "From time to time, I am thinking about the level of everything (fame), and always reflecting on it," he shared. "It still doesn't feel real, I guess."

Doritos' announcement will air during the Super Bowl LIV broadcast on Sunday, February 2, along with other celebrity commercials with characters like Chris Evans Y John Krasinski, Bryan Cranston Y Winona Ryder, Missy Elliott, MC Hammer, Jason Momoaand the co-headliner of Halftime Show, Jennifer Lopez.