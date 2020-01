%MINIFYHTML3a72582dbfbcc541d6652b9c3aaed9d811% %MINIFYHTML3a72582dbfbcc541d6652b9c3aaed9d812%

Government troops are advancing in the territory controlled by the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar and have stopped an operation of their forces to take the city of Misrata, in the northwest of the country.

Tony Birtley of Al Jazeera reports from the front line in the city of Abugrein.