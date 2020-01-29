Lena Dunham explains that she wanted to die after being addicted to painkillers

Lena Dunham recently was sincere about her fight against pill addiction, a cosmopolitan UK report revealed. the Girls The creator, who spoke with the publication earlier this week, explained that he had been lying in his parents' apartment wearing the same pajamas for three days and that he did not even feel like living.

About two years ago, Dunham joined a 28-day rehabilitation program in which he was being treated for prescription drug addiction after undergoing a hysterectomy. Fans of the writer / actress know she suffers from endometriosis.

In addition, Dunham struggles with fibromyalgia in addition to Ehlers-Danlons syndrome, which means that he often has trouble moving and has to resort to a cane. In addition, Lena also dealt with a traumatic break with Jack Antonoff. They left for five and a half years.

According to Lena, the part that made it harder was the fact that he met her when they were only 25 years old. The star said that at that time, both just started in their respective careers, and really emerged together.

Since they separated, things have been friendly among them, although the writer admitted that there have been tense moments in which she felt "malicious, rude or brazen." In addition, Dunham has not had sex with anyone in more than a year.

Lena explained that for years she was involved in a dynamic in which she completely trusted man, however, now that she is single, she has lost that sense of security in her love life. On the other hand, according to the Girls & # 39; creator, it has been a great experience because he has used time to heal.

Despite her setbacks in her personal life, Lena has found work in important films such as Once upon a time in Hollywood, where it had a small appearance. In the spring, he will also film his first important film, and also has another one in process.

Ad

As previously reported, Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham separated in January 2018. Later, Lena admitted that she felt jealous and insecure when she saw Jack with a model, who Dunham said was how she was supposed to be a woman, " Obviously it refers to the beauty standards of society.



Post views:

0 0