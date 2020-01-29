LeBron James' son pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in the high school basketball game

Lebron Jamesson Bronny james, paid tribute to the deceased Kobe Bryant in a high school basketball game on Tuesday.

According to a video shared by Sports Center, the 15-year-old team of athletes, Sierra Canyon, suffered an eight-second shot clock violation. The opposing team, Campbell Hall, also suffered a 24-second violation. Both nodded to the shirt numbers of the Lakers legend.

In addition, many of the players wore Kobe shirts.

LeBron applauded his son in the stands. He even stood up after his son plunged into an alley. How ESPNThe video showed that the father-son duo shared a sweet moment after the game.

LeBron recently paid tribute to Kobe on social media, noting that he was "heartbroken and devastated,quot; by the news of the fatal helicopter accident.

"Man, I love you big brother. My heart is with Vanessa and the children," LeBron wrote, citing Kobe's wife and children. "I promise you that I will continue with your legacy, man! You mean a lot to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this on my back and continue! Please, give me the strength of the heavens and take care of me! I have them here! There is much more I want to say but I can't now because I can't get over it! Until we meet my brother again! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life ".