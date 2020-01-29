Lebanese protesters need more strategy, less recklessness | Middle East

%MINIFYHTML0fd1c2bfa02a5b666e3ed655c5b0a16511% %MINIFYHTML0fd1c2bfa02a5b666e3ed655c5b0a16512%

While a group of protesters knocked down the iron gates in front of the prime minister's office in downtown Beirut last weekend, fighting riot police, water cannons and tear gas for the third time in a week, I I asked what would happen if the police simply backed up and let them in.

Would they go through the carved wooden doors of the 200-year-old Ottoman palace, spray painting their luxurious interiors with anarchist signs and painting the mothers of politicians who cursed as they had done throughout the exclusive downtown district? Would they break the stained glass windows and the golden chandeliers or stain their shiny floors and fountains of Italian marble?

Gutted by the civil war, the government headquarters known as Grand Serail was burned and sacked, only to be restored in the late 1990s at a cost of millions of dollars. This happened at a time when many Lebanese were still recovering from the war, waiting in long lines for water or sitting in the dark because the basic infrastructure had not been repaired.

Fogging this symbol of state power and elitism would surely help to vent having endured so much pain, suffering and police brutality. But then what?

The last three months of street protests have been relatively peaceful, attracting women, men and children of all ages from cities and towns who had never witnessed protests before. But this has changed in the last two weeks, as a much smaller number of mostly young men have resorted to riots in downtown Beirut amid an increase in police assaults and arrests. Masked protesters have destroyed ATMs, broken shop windows and bare granite tiles on the facades of buildings to crush them and throw them at the police.

But how will the destruction of public and private property put the country on the path to a brighter future? Will it solve the problem of the continuous shortage of electricity and water, unbridled poverty, pollution and high unemployment? Will it slow down the rapid devaluation of the Lebanese currency, alleviate a crippling national debt or lift capital controls issued by local banks that have prevented the average citizen from withdrawing more than a few hundred dollars per month?

While the protests have already led to some important changes, it is increasingly difficult to imagine how all their demands can be met. Beyond a reasonable call for a change in government leadership and a vague fight against corruption, these demands also include a much less realistic call to abolish the entire political system of the country and prevent any previously elected political party from participating in the government.

Meanwhile, the increasingly violent tactics by a group of a few hundred troublemakers, whose small numbers pale in comparison to the tens of thousands that once filled the streets, are clearly unpopular with many, if not most of the Lebanese, as they remain at home, watching the destructive scenes that unfold on television.

In the first two weeks of the uprising, the fall of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was a great victory. This happened after hundreds of thousands of people filled public squares and blocked roads. It was an euphoric moment unprecedented in the history of Lebanon, where only political elites have had a say in who runs the country.

The resignation showed that there was power on the streets, a power outside the political system that could compete in the elections.

This incredible new phenomenon was reinforced when crowds filled the streets once more after two well-connected businessmen were successively suggested as Hariri's replacement and were eventually forced to set aside.

Now, after weeks of delays, a new government was finally formed consisting mainly of university professors, almost none of whom has served in the government. Some have pointed out that at least half of the new ministers served as advisers or supporters of previous politicians, mostly linked to the president's party and his allies.

But it would be a mistake to assume that the latter government is no different from the previous ones. In line with the protesters' demands, it is a smaller third, containing many more women, without family faces and even some ministers who have a proven track record of experience in their fields, a rarity in Lebanese politics.

However, some have responded to the formation of the government with the most popular motto of the revolution, "Everything means everything!" That is, any new government should be completely free from the influence of the dozen political parties that have ruled Lebanon by In recent decades, the only political parties that the country has known. In their street demonstrations, protesters have criticized the entire political class as thieves and thugs.

Most Lebanese people can partially agree with this feeling out of frustration. But such radical generalizations also obscure the peculiar arrangement that is the distribution of postwar power in Lebanon: a delicate system of "no winner, not defeated,quot; in which no party or administration completely controls the state.

Due to this agreement, government projects and services stop regularly, not only because of incompetence or negligence, but also because of ruthless competition and sabotage between rival parties for lucrative infrastructure contracts. They are allowed to fight each other in the void of any central arbitration or regulation organization that has one last word. This means that Lebanon is not really a failed state, as many foreign observers like to say, but just a state.

The argument that prohibiting any person or party that has ever served in a country's policy will alleviate its large number of dysfunctions does not address deeper structural problems. These include an unproductive economy that generates few products or jobs beyond services and tourism frequently beset by wars and instability; the lack of long-term planning due to the ephemeral nature of Lebanese governments, often dissolved within a year by competing foreign interests; and broken state institutions, without sufficient funds and with little staff were never rebuilt after the war.

The "all means all,quot; mentality also discounts the views of a significant portion of the population that has repeatedly elected current parties to power, depending on their well-established patronage networks that provide social services where the state is absent.

The language that many activists use to demonstrate against "the corrupt,quot; and for "the clean,quot; is not a completely new or revolutionary behavior. It is similar to the zero-sum rhetoric of Lebanese politicians who punish their opponents in talk shows. What was always lacking in this superficial discourse and deliberate ambiguity were the details of a political alternative that could guarantee a significant responsibility.

Most of the young protesters fighting riot police on the streets of Beirut today were born after the civil war. While some claim that they are struggling to feed their families and pay rent, others come from more privileged environments, with sophisticated equipment and gas masks.

They are simply realizing the difficult reality that Lebanon has faced throughout its existence as a weak post-colonial proxy state with few resources and very powerful and manipulative neighbors. They should know that the ruling parties they detest also came to power for believing in a violent confrontation.

Many of them were militia leaders who also saw themselves as revolutionaries. Many did not come from rich and well connected families: they took over what they felt the feudal landowner class owed to them or other militias.

These parties now seem to be looking for a way to capitalize on the chaos in the streets. Some militant protesters have accepted who have seen party supporters join the confrontations. This does not mean that others have come of their own free will and out of frustration.

But if protesters want to see a significant political and social change, they must resist the urge to fall into simplistic explanations and demagogy, which will only undermine the protest movement and its impressive achievements. It is worrisome to hear that some are willing to destroy all state structures to meet their goals, which has led to the violent and tragic fall of so many opposition movements throughout the region.

Constant research and dedication will be needed to identify problems and present concrete proposals to obtain the support of the majority of the population. Some are already working on is and have been for years. Their efforts should be encouraged, not ruled out as weak or even traitors.

One of the greatest assets of the revolution has been a renewed sense of challenge towards the ruling elites and the demands of their responsibility. But who can be held responsible if there is no one in the position?

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.