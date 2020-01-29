Lamar Odom is disconsolate: he reflects on the loss of Kobe Bryant – The pain is similar to that caused by the death of his son – Watch the video

Lamar Odom is another disconsolate man after the death of Kobe Bryant. He talks about Kobe and says he hasn't felt so much pain since he was destroyed in 2006 by the death of his own son. Watch the emotional video below.

Lamar can barely speak, and he has his love, Sabrina Parr, at his side.

One person believes that ‘The crash was caused by bad decisions and human errors. Smh Kobe and all those people died for nothing. It was completely avoidable. "

Someone told Lamar: "Keep your head up, friend … Everyone is suffering and suffering differently."

Another follower said: "I love how his wife is so patient with him," he did not interrupt him once.

Someone remembered that ‘When Lamar was in the hospital, Kobe was the first to visit him. He got off the game plane to see it. It was a class act. I will miss him forever and ever. "

A follower said: ‘Kobe had an incredible impact. His death is still fresh, but soon people can smile and rejoice over the legacy he has left behind. #mambamentality. "

An Instagram installer also recalled: "I remember that when he was admitted to the hospital, Kobe left in the middle of the game to see him,quot; and another surprised person said: "I can only imagine the pain for people who really knew them."

Someone made a great comment and said: mar Lamar has been through so much in recent years. He is a soldier for overcoming everything! "

One commentator believes that the media should go back and let the people who knew him cry in silence: they really are having these basketball players going through this with these interviews. The media is so annoying "that you feel at peace!"

Let us keep in prayer all those affected by the tragic deaths from the helicopter accident.



