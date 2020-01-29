Lamar Odom gets excited when he talks about Kobe Bryant: "I haven't felt pain like this since my son passed away,quot;

%MINIFYHTML533f5f8cf0ea0df19591fe4d5051bd1d11% %MINIFYHTML533f5f8cf0ea0df19591fe4d5051bd1d12%

# Roommates, as tributes and memories continue to arrive for the legendary Kobe Bryant, those who spent most of their time with him on the court are also expressing their emotions following his tragic death. Kobe's former teammate Lamar Odom recently gave an emotional interview about how difficult Kobe's death is taking.

After his long tribute publication on social media earlier this week, Lamar Odom is now following those feelings with even more about Kobe Bryant. Recently he appeared on the morning news show "Good Morning Britain,quot;, where he talked about his former friend and teammate, while trying to express in words how his death feels.

While Lamar tried to explain, he said: "I have not felt pain or shock like this since my son passed away in 2006." Lamar lost his 6-month-old son Jayden, with his former Liza Morales, to sudden infant death. syndrome.

%MINIFYHTML533f5f8cf0ea0df19591fe4d5051bd1d13% %MINIFYHTML533f5f8cf0ea0df19591fe4d5051bd1d14%

Lamar continued to speak very well of his time knowing Kobe:

“It seems quite surreal. It feels like a lasting nightmare. I am going to miss you very much. Your guardianship His strong will. I feel blessed to have been able to rub shoulders with that man and have some of that magic dust sprinkled on me. I know that I feel really bad and his fans are, I can imagine how his children and his wife and his mother and father feel right now. "

We want to continue sending our thoughts and prayers to Kobe during this extremely difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?