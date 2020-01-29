Lady GaGa's mother wants other parents to be aware of the warning signs of mental health struggles

%MINIFYHTML66b5cd880b8628b7c5edd21782d9f33711% %MINIFYHTML66b5cd880b8628b7c5edd21782d9f33712%

WENN / Dennis Van Tine

Cynthia Germanotta participates in an interview in the web series of & # 39; Today & # 39; of the program & # 39; Through Mom & # 39; s Eyes & # 39; to talk about how your daughter & # 39; Shallow & # 39; builder developed depression due to severe harassment.

Lady GagaThe mother has begged parents to learn to recognize that their children are struggling with their mental health.

Cynthia Germanotta talked about her daughter's difficult time in high school during an interview on the American television show "Today"The web series" Through mom's eyes "and described how severe harassment caused the battles of the" Poker Face "star with mental illness

"In high school, because he was unique, he began to experience many difficulties," said Germanotta, who co-founded the Born This Way Foundation with him "A star has been born"Actress in 2012 to support the mental and emotional well-being of young people.

"You know, feeling isolated from the events. Humiliated. Mocked. And she would start to question herself and doubt her own abilities. And that's when she developed depression."

However, while Cynthia and GaGa's father, Joe, did their best as parents to help, she confessed that "they didn't know everything," which means she didn't realize the depths of the star's child depression. from Just Dance.

"I felt that I made mistakes and that I really didn't know the warning signs I should look for," he confessed.

Cynthia added that it was that lack of knowledge that inspired her and Lady GaGa to launch the organization, which would help young people to be "better equipped to face their struggles than her."