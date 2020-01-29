La La Anthony makes husband Carmelo Anthony bend with these stunning swimsuit photos

La La Anthony recently took a small vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where he had fun.

the Power The actress decided to send pulse races by sharing some stunning bikini photos where she flaunts her killer curves.

The best-selling author collected many sweet comments for her photo, including one from husband Carmelo Anthony.

The NBA basketball star wrote in the comments section, "Calm down Cete Calmo," which can translate to "calm down."

A fan said this: “What an incredible time. I'm glad you were there. ❤️❤️🔥 "

Another fan told the 38-year-old woman: “Take your foot off our necks! Do you fake death and go to RD to get away from Tommy? Lala's quick question is Ghost with you because I don't think he's dead! "

In a recent interview, La La spoke with her family saying: “Kiyan is the best thing that happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the toughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That's why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be in ruin, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

Then he praised Carmelo as a father: “Without a doubt, the father of the year award goes to Carmelo Anthony. He is so supportive: this man flies from coast to coast to sit in a violin concert for 10 minutes. In no way am I a single mother, because I could not raise my son without him. "

La La added this about her acting career: “For a long time, people tried to put me in a box. They told me: "You are an MTV VJ, you are a radio host, you are a reality television person, you cannot do anything else." I was adamant in showing people that I could. I am proud to have been able to break those barriers and show people that I can be good at more than one thing. "

It is unexpected to make some noise with your new projects in the coming months.



