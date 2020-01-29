Kylie Jenner prepares for the launch of Stormi X Kylie Cosmetics while Travis X prepares for an epic birthday party

%MINIFYHTML6c18969cb584290f998c13ce557f010a11% %MINIFYHTML6c18969cb584290f998c13ce557f010a12%

Kylie Jenner is preparing for the official launch of the launch of Stormi X Kylie Cosmetics and while she is ready for the makeup line that will go on sale on Stormi's second birthday on February 1, 2020, her ex, Travis Scott is being Preparing for an epic birthday party that will rival Stormi World last year. According to TMZ reports, Kylie and Travis plan to spend more than $ 100,000 for the birthday party.

The confusion arose earlier this week when Kylie Jenner organized a Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics launch party for the Stormi collection. As Travis Scott was present and was so close to Stormi's birthday, many people thought the party was in honor of Stormi's birthday. It was quickly noticed that Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall did not seem to be present. That would be quite unusual if the party were really for Stormi's birthday.

Soon, more photos and videos appeared that clarified that the party was for the Stormi collection. Since the Stormi collection is in honor of Stormi's birthday, it seems that it was indirectly a kind of birthday party.

But according to TMZ, the Stormi collection party will pale in comparison to the birthday party that the two secretly plan.

You can watch a video that shows Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Stormi launch party that was originally believed to be her birthday party below. Travis even pushes Stormi Webster on an ivy-covered swing.

Kylie Jenner has been making fun of the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics collection for more than a week and fans are going crazy over bright metallic colors. There are many shades of purple, pink, red and gold in this color palette that will surely make fans happy. You can see more products within the Stormi Collection in the following video player.

Here are some more scenes that Kylie Jenner shared from the Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics launch party where Kardashian and Jenner's cousins, including Stormi, True, Dream and Chicago, made fairy dust with golden glitter on an art table.

Here is an update from TMZ about the luxurious birthday party that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning for Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott launch epic Bash for Stormi's second birthday https://t.co/AmVwhuJkkF – TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

What do you think about the next collection of cosmetics Stormi x Kylie?

Are you eager to see what Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reserved for Stormi's second birthday party?



