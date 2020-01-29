Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers and the & # 39; family business & # 39 ;: about parents, children and overcoming the perception of nepotism

%MINIFYHTML05abb486d10eb37f9b5d53e6e5bfa50011% %MINIFYHTML05abb486d10eb37f9b5d53e6e5bfa50012%

Mike Golic played eight seasons as a defensive tackle in the National Football League, pitching that race long before there was even a Mike Golic Jr. When Junior was born, he grew up and then became an offensive lineman of 6-4 and 300 pounds, the dream was always for him to enter the family business.

And so he has.

Just no that deal.

When Mike Golic Sr. finished playing with the Miami Dolphins in 1993, after 115 games, 11.5 career catches and a local Emmy Award, for a place he made in the Eagles quarterback's television show, Randall Cunningham , he imagined that he would use it, in some capacity, the business and finance degree he had obtained in Notre Dame.

Instead, being intelligent, talkative and with little experience, he discovered the opportunity to start a broadcast career that flourished on ESPN, with roles in "NFL 2Night,quot; and "NFL Live,quot; and as a game analyst in college football broadcasts. In 2000 he partnered with sports commentator Mike Greenberg on the hit morning show "Mike & Mike,quot; on ESPN Radio. They did the show together for 17 years.

Golic Jr. intended to follow his father's path to the NFL, playing in Notre Dame and starting the 13 games as a senior for a team that reached the BCS championship. That professional football career did not develop as planned. It was cut by the Steelers, cut twice by the Saints and cut by teams in minor leagues. Not long after, everything became clear that he was better suited to what his father does for a living now.

Now they appear every morning together in the "Golic and Wingo,quot; program, starting at 6 a.m. ET and running four hours during the morning on ESPN Radio and televised on ESPNews. Golic Sr. jokes that "Golics and Wingo,quot; could be a more precise name for the program.

"Who wouldn't want to be able to work with his son?" Golic Sr. told Sporting News. “To see them arrive at the school of their dreams, arrive at a title game and then be able to work with them, it is a dream come true. For a father who works with a child, it is fantastic.

"One would think there would have been a little more," Oh, father, what can I learn from you? "He didn't do that at all. All he does is disagree, shout and call me old. That part is annoying. I'm glad he does, because if he has a different posture than mine, he's willing to share it. No you can be a yes-man. "

While Kyle Shanahan takes the 49ers to Super Bowl 54, we can look around the world of sports and see many circumstances in which children were attracted to the same vocations as their famous parents.

Jim L. Mora trained the Falcons, Seahawks and UCLA from 2004 to 2017, although his father Jim E. Mora, who was in charge of the Vikings and Colts between 1986 and 2001, was a more frequent participant in the Playoffs.

Like his father Bob, Aaron Boone played more than a decade in Major League Baseball and, like his father, he took what he learned at the time and made him a career as a manager. Bob never had a winning season in six attempts with the Royals and the Reds, but Aaron won at least 100 victories in each of his first two seasons in charge of the Yankees.

Houston Cougars men's basketball assistant Kellen Sampson was a foot player for his father Kelvin in Oklahoma, then followed him to basketball training. He worked as a graduate assistant for his father in Indiana and then as a graduate assistant for Jeff Capel in Oklahoma before obtaining coaching assistant jobs at Stephen F. Austin and Appalachian State. He is now online to succeed his father every time Kelvin, 64, retires, which may not be soon, given the recent success of the Cougars.

There are many more examples, and it is easy to understand why everyone was seduced: money in general is good, and the opportunity to stay involved in a sport they have loved since childhood can become an obsession. However, there is a price for this particular addiction. The public eye can be relentless, and the concept of a normal life must be abandoned. The hours are long and erratic; Time spent with the family is sacrificed regularly.

Oh, and there is that load, which lurks like a strong insurance waiting for the ball to be thrown anywhere: nepotism.

When Mike Golic Sr. uses the word, he spits it out as if he knew Brussels sprouts.

"If the nepotism worked so well," he told SN, "my son would have had a 10-year career in the NFL."

***

During the four years that Matt Fraschilla played basketball at Harvard, his father, Fran, frequently worked on a side trip to Cambridge on his travels as a television analyst at ESPN. During Matt's third year, they went to lunch at a favorite place, Legal Sea Foods, and it was there that he gave them the hard news.

All of the plans Matt had invented to use his Ivy League education in the same way that many of his classmates would do, making a lot of money on Wall Street, were no longer in effect. Instead, he would become a college basketball coach. Like his dad.

"I said," Why do you want to train? "And he said," I love being in the office, "Fran told SN." He loved his teammates, but he also loved his coaches. "

Matt had broken his ACL two games in his junior season. It was especially devastating, since Harvard star Siyani Chambers had broken his knee during a low season training, creating an opportunity for Matt to gain significant game time. That was destroyed only one minute after entering a game in Providence.

While Matt was looking for ways to stay involved in the program and help his team while rehabilitating the knee, he began spending more time in the Harvard basketball office with coach Tommy Amaker and his assistants. It was during that year that he came to understand what he would miss if he left the game.

"I always blame Tommy," Fran said with a smile. "I say:" I loved being close to you. "Thus began the search."

Fran Fraschilla has enjoyed a four-decade career in the game, from his time as an assistant coach at Rhode Island, the University of Ohio, Ohio State and Providence until his years as head coach in Manhattan, St. John and New Mexico. Those times were not always easy.

He had a resounding success in Manhattan, where he held two NCAA tournaments in four seasons and achieved a surprising surprise in the 1995 NCAA Tournament against Oklahoma. He revitalized the San Juan program, but was fired after two seasons, largely because he decided to accept an interview request from the State of Arizona. He had another opportunity in New Mexico and averaged 18 wins in three seasons; Not arriving at the NCAA Tournament led to his resignation.

Fran received an offer to work for ESPN shortly thereafter, and has now been on the network for almost two decades. He had offers and opportunities to return to the game as head coach or elite assistant, but he finally acknowledged that his life in the broadcast gave him more time to spend with his wife Meg as they watched the sons Matt and James become men.

James has also entered the family business. He spent four years as a pedestrian in Oklahoma, then went to work in the G League with the Red Claws of Maine. He spent a year as a graduate assistant with Tom Crean in Indiana, returned to the G League in Utah and finally, in part due to his tireless video work for the Jeff van Gundy United States Basketball World Cup qualifying team, won a job as a video associated with the Orlando Magic.

"The interesting thing about Matt and James is that they had to commit suicide to become good high school players," said Fran. “Everything they did in the game was a routine. I always made sure they understood how difficult it is to be good at the game. Neither was born with a silver pair of Nike.

The moment Matt decided to enter training, he began trying to build a network. He wrote letters to Chris Collins in Northwestern, Scott Drew in Baylor and many others. He spoke with Penn coach Steve Donahue and Brown coach Mike Martin, also Ivy League graduates who took the road less traveled … in hoops.

Matt was especially interested in securing a postgraduate assistant position in Villanova. He asked his mother if he could rent a car for him, since he was not yet 25 years old, so he could drive to Providence to try to meet coach Jay Wright. Fran's only contribution was to help organize a credential.

Wright told Matt that most of his staff members come from inside, former players and team managers, but keep in touch. Fran encouraged Matt to try to establish relationships with assistant coaches, and they could help persuade Wright to hire him.

In the Final Four of 2017, Fran served as master of ceremonies at the Naismith Awards lunch. Wright and Wildcats star Josh Hart were among the nominees. Matt had the opportunity to sit at Villanova's table and deepened the connection. Finally, staff members helped convince Wright to give Matt a chance. Matt lived for two years in a dormitory, serving as a graduate assistant and obtaining an MBA from Villanova in the process. In his first year, he helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA championship.

That's right: one year in business, and I already had a ring.

He understands that training is not always so rewarding. He was introduced to the business challenges at a very young age, when his father left New Mexico after those three tumultuous seasons.

"When Meg told Matt they had fired me," Fran told SN, "he started crying because he thought it was on fire."

***

When Mike Shanahan went to find an offensive coordinator to execute the Redskins attack in 2010, he hired a 31-year-old player who had worked with the Buccaneers and Texans in various capacities on that side of football. That the name of the candidate was Kyle Shanahan did not seem to be a coincidence.

By the time they spent four years together, only one of those who finished in the playoffs, Jason LaCanfora wrote this for CBSSports.com:

"Conversations with several people within the organization have revealed a similar perception of Kyle Shanahan as someone who was empowered and enabled by his father, spending a lot of time in his father's office, given a wide range of power and brushing many people. : players, fellow coaches and members of football operations, the wrong way. "

Then the perception was: titled, maybe not as talented and, by the way, overpaid. Kyle was scheduled to earn $ 1.5 million in 2014, according to LaCanfora, although he was likely to be fired after 2013. And he was, along with his father.

Shanahan received another opportunity as an offensive coordinator with the Browns in 2014, and the team scored fewer points than the previous season. And he had another chance next year in Atlanta. In his second season there, the Falcons came to the Super Bowl and almost won it, which led the 49ers to hire him as head coach. The Falcons have not been the same since he left.

So, yesterday's "nepotism,quot; leads to today's "offensive genius."

“Connections happen all the time. We know that, ”Golic Sr. told SN. “When I was calling the games on ESPN when I started, the stage director who was working on one of the games was someone who went to the school where the game was. She asked: "Could you help me get an interview?" And she was good enough to be given a job.

"For us, it turned out to be the Golic name that could help put Mike's foot in the door. Then they have to prove themselves. Especially in this situation. If Mike wasn't really good in the air, there's no way he can to last ".

Justin Craig, now principal director of programming and operations at ESPN Radio, worked as director of programs for ESPN NY 98.7 when Mike Jr.'s dream in the NFL died. Golic Jr., who specialized in film and television at Notre Dame and created YouTube content about Irish football from the inside, who wanted a broadcast career. He had known Craig since his days as one of the original producers of "Mike & Mike,quot; almost two decades earlier and offered his services in whatever role the station could find.

"This is where the nepotism comes in: people knew Dad, and between Justin and my dad, I leaned on them," Golic Jr. told SN. “I did radio shows on weekends, fantasy football, 9 to 1 on Sunday mornings. I was picking up work where I could. ” Eventually, that led to the ESPN national radio network in Connecticut, where Mike Jr. grew up.

"I've been here for five years, and in that period of time I've come to cover college football in terrestrial and digital, university lacrosse, spelling contest," said Golic Jr. "The possibilities seem endless, so I'm exploring what I They will let do. Hopefully you get to the point where you are good enough where you can concentrate on one thing. ”

Although his career did not include working with or for his father, and although Fran encouraged his children to work on their own in the business, they were born under the name of Fraschilla. The cache that comes with that is not inconsequential, but neither is the scrutiny. It is an unavoidable part of the business, but it is more intense for someone with an established name.

“I always love it when people tell me that my dad does a great job on television. It's flattering, "Matt said." It's hard to get out of your reach because you just know a lot of people. "

"I didn't want to go to a place where they did him a favor. It's hard to get away from the fact that I'm his son. But it's a great thing. I'm the luckiest person in the world to have a mentor like that with whom I can talk any day, at any time of day. It's complicated because you appreciate your last name. But you want to have your own brand. I’m trying to build my own reputation and then I try to climb the training ladder. You have to appreciate what it is and then work to develop your own reputation. "

Fran and Matt talk several times a week. Dad frequently only sees parts of Villanova's games. Although he says: "One of the greatest joys of being a coach when your children enter the profession is that you can live indirectly through their experience," he also says: "I don't want to experience the agony I had when I was training."

Playing for Amaker and working for Wright has given Matt Fraschilla an excellent start in the coach's business, but it was Fran who gave him a good start in basketball.

"He has been blessed to have two incredible mentors," Fran said.

Actually, however, Matt had three.