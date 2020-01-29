Kumail Nanjiani says it is less interesting after the transformation of the body

by Kumail Nanjiani, life in the elevated lane is not as good as it seems.

On Tuesday, The great sick star stopped by Conan, where he admitted that he is "less interesting,quot; since he revealed his impressive body transformation for his next role in Wonderful& # 39; s The eternal.

"People expect it to be different," he told the host Conan O & # 39; Brien while sharing how life has changed since his superhero physicist made his social media debut. "And I really am not. I'm a little less interesting because I talk about exercising a lot. And I'm a little less fun. Other than that … the same guy."

He added: "This guy said:" I wish his voice got a 6 pack. "

And Kumail joked that his new muscles are purely for decoration, explaining that they are not useful as you might think. "No, these muscles are decorative," he said. "They don't do anything. They really don't. (Wife) Emily (Gordon) It will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me? And I say: "Probably not."