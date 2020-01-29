Kumail Nanjiani says it is less interesting after the transformation of the body

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
According to Kumail Nanjiani, life in the elevated lane is not as good as it seems.
On Tuesday, The great sick star stopped by Conan, where he admitted that he is "less interesting,quot; since he revealed his impressive body transformation for his next role in Wonderful& # 39; s The eternal.
"People expect it to be different," he told the host Conan O & # 39; Brien while sharing how life has changed since his superhero physicist made his social media debut. "And I really am not. I'm a little less interesting because I talk about exercising a lot. And I'm a little less fun. Other than that … the same guy."
He added: "This guy said:" I wish his voice got a 6 pack. "
And Kumail joked that his new muscles are purely for decoration, explaining that they are not useful as you might think. "No, these muscles are decorative," he said. "They don't do anything. They really don't. (Wife) Emily (Gordon) It will be like, ‘Can you open this jar for me? And I say: "Probably not."
This is not the first time Kumail shares its post-transformation problems. Earlier this month, he said Jimmy Kimmel that adapting to a new diet has been more difficult than entering hours in the gym. In fact, he revealed that he had avoided refined sugar and carbohydrates in more than a year.
"He exercises every day and learns to enjoy it. But diet is the most difficult," he said during his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Do you know what my snack is? I have a bag or sugar peas and I eat them! That's what I've been doing. At night, I think: I'm a little hungry. I'm going to treat myself . Crunch, crunch & # 39; ".
To reward the comedian for his hard work, Jimmy invited him to a variety of cakes and pies, which he had come down from the ceiling to surprise his guest. Very happy, Kumail was overwhelmed with emotion: "I will literally cry right now. I'm not kidding. Oh my God. I'm shaking.
Still with the theme of his "wall of muscles," as Conan described it, Conan's host wanted to know how he felt about earning a place in Pornhub in his category of Muscular Men after his publication on the Internet. According to the Silicon Valley star, the seemingly strange honor actually came with an unexpected benefit.
"Yes, they were mature, mature and muscular men, and it was a picture of me," he boasted. "And they gave me a free 10-year subscription to Pornhub Premium … You have access to a whole new world. Free porn is good, but when you go to Premium, I could develop fetishes … crazy in the next 10 years and I know that will attend to me. "
Watch Kumail talk about muscles, Pornhub and his new Apple TV + show Small america in the fun video above!
