Kumail Nanjiani says he feels "less interesting,quot; since he got in shape – Here's why!

Kumail Nanjiani has managed to get fit in his life, completely transforming his appearance and taking everyone by surprise. However, it seems that he could still prefer the old man!

The Big Sick star was a guest at Conan yesterday and during the interview he mentioned that he thinks it is "less interesting,quot; now that he has got in shape.

As you know, what most motivated his incredible transformation was his role in the next film, The Eternals, so how could it be less interesting? After all, he has just joined the Marvel Universe as a superhero!

The actor explained that ‘People expect it to be different. And I really am not. I'm a little less interesting because I talk about exercising a lot. And I am a little less fun. Other than that … the same guy. This guy said, "I wish his voice got a 6 pack."

In addition, he also joked that his muscles are not really useful as one might think and that they are more decorative than anything else.

'They do not do anything. They really do not. (My wife) Emily will be like, "Can you open this jar for me?" And I say, "Probably not."

This is not the first time that the actor talks about his transformation was not so great.

While at Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month, he mentioned that having to adapt to a completely new diet was much harder than spending hours in the gym.

‘You work every day and learn to enjoy it. But the diet is the most difficult. Do you know what my snack is? I get a bag of peas and I eat them! That is what I have been doing. At night, I think: "I'm a little hungry." I am going to treat myself. Crunch, crunch, "he shared with the host at that time.



