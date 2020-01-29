Kristen Bell analyzes & # 39; Amazing fight & # 39; with Dax Shepard to show & # 39; the ugly & # 39; of your marriage

%MINIFYHTML14333ca318803ee614cc13339fd4f5c711% %MINIFYHTML14333ca318803ee614cc13339fd4f5c712%

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Veronica Mars & # 39; makes sure that she and her actor husband show & # 39; the good, the bad & # 39; of their relationship while opening on their recent big fight.

Up News Info –

Kristen bellMarriage is not all sun and roses. While she and her husband Dax shepard they are seen as the embodiment of the perfect couple, the protagonist of "Veronica Mars"It has become real about his" incredible fight, "breaking down the recent one in an interview to share the ugly side of their relationship.

During an appearance on an episode on Tuesday, January 28 of "Life Is Short with Justin long"Podcast, the 39-year-old actress, spilled out," we had this incredibly recent fight. Amazing. I mean the top of my lungs screaming. "She continued:" It was about things in the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship in which you are supposed to say that I need your help with this. "

Stressing that he is telling the story from his perspective, the "Frozen"Star revealed how the fight began in the first place." I left a note and thought: & # 39; Hello, dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them & # 39; and then as something else? I thought: & # 39; That's 10 minutes of work, I can say that & # 39; "he said." At that time, the house [work] was becoming a lot for me. "

%MINIFYHTML14333ca318803ee614cc13339fd4f5c713% %MINIFYHTML14333ca318803ee614cc13339fd4f5c714%

"So I left this note and came home on Sunday, everything was fine," the mother of two continued her story. "On Monday night we lay in bed and he says: & # 39; When you leave me notes, I feel really controlled & # 39 ;, and throws himself at how he feels about it." Then he noticed that at first he could tell Dax: "It will never happen again."

However, things got bad when their emotions took over. "I really don't remember what happened, but what happened was a lot of volume, a lot of hard words, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anyone else," he confessed. "I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall, I sleep in the living room and I'm crying. We didn't talk for three days."

Things got better when Dax agreed that Kristen brought home a rescue dog named Frank after taking his daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta, to a dog cafe. "I didn't receive an apology, but I got a dog! This is much better than an apology. So I take the dog home, it's great," he shared about how they were finally invented.

"We never talked about that fight, but I will say this: every thing I have needed to do or think, & # 39; I would like help with this & # 39 ;, since that fight, he has been ahead. I couldn't complain about him if he tried at this time, "the actress who plays Eleanor Shellstrop in"The good place"concluded.

On the reason I was open about the fight, the star of "Christmas of bad mothers"he explained," if we were going to talk about it, let's make sure to show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it. Let's not make it saccharin, and we really strive not to, and we talk about the fact that we fight, we go to therapy, sometimes we dislike each other a lot. "