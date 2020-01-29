Home Entertainment Kobe's body & # 39; burned beyond recognition & # 39; –...

Kobe's body & # 39; burned beyond recognition & # 39; – identified through fingerprints!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Yesterday forensic doctors recovered Kobe Bryant's body from the crash site of the helicopter.

MTO News has confirmed that forensic doctors recovered the remains of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. And they identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

But it was not easy.

Kobe's body, which has been described elsewhere as "burned beyond recognition," was officially identified along with three others with fingerprints, two days after his helicopter crashed on a steep slope northwest of the city. .

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©