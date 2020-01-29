Kobe's body & # 39; burned beyond recognition & # 39; – identified through fingerprints!

Yesterday forensic doctors recovered Kobe Bryant's body from the crash site of the helicopter.

MTO News has confirmed that forensic doctors recovered the remains of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. And they identified the body of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

But it was not easy.

Kobe's body, which has been described elsewhere as "burned beyond recognition," was officially identified along with three others with fingerprints, two days after his helicopter crashed on a steep slope northwest of the city. .

Now that federal investigators have finished their inspection of the accident site, they are handing it over to local authorities.

"We're done on the site," said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The bodies of the other 6 victims in the accident have not been officially identified. It is not clear if the remains of the other victims were burned similarly.