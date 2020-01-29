Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, “ can barely stay together & # 39; & # 39; after the death of the husband and daughter

%MINIFYHTML80e38468895b6207db4dbeaa7c5a314f11% %MINIFYHTML80e38468895b6207db4dbeaa7c5a314f12%

While going through "an extremely difficult and devastating time" with the loss of loved ones, the widow of the late NBA star is trying to "be the strong one" for her other daughters.

Kobe BryantVanessa Bryant's wife is undoubtedly having difficulty dealing with the loss of her husband and daughter Gianna. While she remained silent during this period of mourning, a source has shared an update on her status after the family tragedy.

"It's an extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family," the source tells PEOPLE about Vanessa and her other three daughters with the late NBA star Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months.

Saying that Vanessa is "devastated," the so-called insider says: "You can hardly hold her together. You cannot finish a sentence without crying. But you are working very hard to unite the other girls. Now you have to be the strong one."

Noting the couple's tumultuous relationship, the source adds: "Of course, you can never be prepared for this. Despite their ups and downs, [Vanessa and Kobe] were soulmates. She thought of him as her life partner." .

Fortunately, Vanessa has a strong support system. The source shares that the 37-year-old mother, the mother of four children, is surrounded by people who love her and love Kobe. She has a good support system. She trusts her faith. Not alone. But he will regret this. for a long time."

Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 when he was only 22 years old and she was 18. They received their first daughter, Natalia, in 2003 and her second daughter, Gianna, in 2006. In 2011, Vanessa filed for divorce, but was suspended. in 2013. They received their third daughter, Bianka, in 2016 and their fourth daughter, Capri, was born in June 2019.

After the tragic death of Kobe and Gianna in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26, Vanessa established her Instagram account as private.

In other news, the coroner of the Los Angeles County Department of Medicine said Tuesday that the bodies of the nine victims in the Sunday helicopter accident have been recovered. The bodies that were discovered were removed from the accident site and transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences. Investigators are currently working to identify victims.