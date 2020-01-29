Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, breaks her silence

The world is still mourning the loss of a legend.

On January 26, the news was heard that Kobe Bryant He died in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, in Calabasas, California.

The dear Lakers star was only 41 years old.

In addition, Bryant and his daughter were two of the nine people who died due to the unexpected accident on Sunday morning, which is still under investigation.

Since they heard the news, many have mourned the loss of the Oscar winner, including celebrities. Bruno Mars, Reese witherspoon, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Duck and others. Bryant's athlete friends also paid their respects, including Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Derek Jeter, Lebron James and more.

However, the greatest tribute of all came from Kobe's lifelong love, Vanessa Bryant.

On Wednesday, January 29, she broke her silence about the death of him and his daughter with a heartbreaking statement.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," began his message on Instagram, along with a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, caring and wonderful daughter. And a sister amazing for Natalie, BiankaY Capri".