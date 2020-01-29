Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, breaks her silence

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
The world is still mourning the loss of a legend.
On January 26, the news was heard that Kobe Bryant He died in a helicopter accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, in Calabasas, California.
The dear Lakers star was only 41 years old.
In addition, Bryant and his daughter were two of the nine people who died due to the unexpected accident on Sunday morning, which is still under investigation.
Since they heard the news, many have mourned the loss of the Oscar winner, including celebrities. Bruno Mars, Reese witherspoon, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Duck and others. Bryant's athlete friends also paid their respects, including Dwayne Wade, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Derek Jeter, Lebron James and more.
However, the greatest tribute of all came from Kobe's lifelong love, Vanessa Bryant.
On Wednesday, January 29, she broke her silence about the death of him and his daughter with a heartbreaking statement.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment," began his message on Instagram, along with a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, caring and wonderful daughter. And a sister amazing for Natalie, BiankaY Capri".
In addition, it took a moment to honor those who were in the same helicopter as her husband and daughter, which include: Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan.
"We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," Vanessa wrote. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
"I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to illuminate ours. love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable, "he continued. "I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Having them here with us, forever."
Vanessa thanked everyone for sending him great support and love during this time. However, he also asked people to "grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."
"To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy," he added. "To make a donation, visit MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."
He closed his statement with: "Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me."
Also, today, Vanessa updated her Instagram account to honor and remember her loved ones. She changed her profile picture and added an endearing image of her husband and daughter from when they were younger.
In the snapshot, Gianna looks at her famous father, as he has his arms around his neck. In addition, the late NBA legend can be seen smiling from ear to ear, while looking at your baby.
Vanessa also changed her Instagram account from private to public, which changes from time to time.
The tragic news of Kobe's death also comes almost 7 months after he and his wife welcomed their fourth child. In June, the couple shared the exciting news that their little nugget had finally arrived.
Make the announcement of the sweetest baby? The couple gave their newborn a special middle name, which paid tribute to the NBA legend. The duo called his girl, Capri Kobe Bryant.
"Our girl is here," Vanessa shared on Instagram at the time. "I am very grateful for our new blessing for babies. 06/20/19."
"We are more than excited that our girl,quot; Koko "," Kobe said, referring to the new nickname of her newborn.
The couple shared four daughters together: 17 years. Natalie, Gianna, 13 years old, 3 years old Bianka and Capri 7 months.
Our thoughts are with the Bryant family during this time.
