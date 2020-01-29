Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, breaks the silence about the death of the husband and daughter

%MINIFYHTMLcf1093d37be73de74bd1d74f64b2c15d11% %MINIFYHTMLcf1093d37be73de74bd1d74f64b2c15d12%

WENN / Attachment

After changing her Instagram profile picture to pay tribute to the late basketball player and her daughter Gianna, Vanessa publishes an extensive message saying she wishes "they were here with us forever."

Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence about the tragic deaths of her husband. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The mother of four children has just posted on her Instagram page a picture of her, Kobe and her four daughters smiling during one of their happy days along with a long message that addresses the devastating loss.

Vanessa began by thanking "the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment." She wrote on Wednesday, January 29: "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."

Sharing her feelings, Vanessa added: "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiped husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, caring and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia , Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. "

"There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," he continued. "It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon."

Vanessa confessed: "I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them," but added that she and her family "wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our girl , Gigi, they are lighting us up to light the way. " Noting that "our love for them is endless, and that is immeasurable," he said heartbreakingly, "I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Vanessa also asked for "respect and privacy" while "navigating this new reality." He then urged fans and supporters to help "the other families affected by this tragedy" by donating to the MambaOnThree Fund at MambaOnThree.org.

He concluded the statement with: "Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me," and added the hashtags #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vanessa changed her Instagram profile picture to Kobe and Gianna to honor her late husband and daughter. He previously established his social media account privately after the helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, in Calabasas, California, which claimed the lives of his loved ones and seven other people on board.