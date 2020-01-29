Kobe Bryant's wife pays tribute to the late NBA star and daughter with a new Instagram profile picture

%MINIFYHTMLe78944d1266eefa76ed814976084ccc611% %MINIFYHTMLe78944d1266eefa76ed814976084ccc612%

WENN / Avalon

Three days after her husband and 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant takes a sweet photo of the two at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada.



Kobe BryantThe widow has recognized the heartbreaking loss of her superstar husband and 13-year-old daughter for the first time by honoring them in a new Instagram profile picture.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed along with eight other people, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, which caused a discharge of pain online from friends and fans, including Lebron James, Justin Timberlake, Ice Cube, David Beckham, Ellen Degeneresand former president of the United States, Barack Obama.

Vanessa Bryant has not yet broken her silence about the devastating double blow, but on Wednesday, January 29, she silently used her Instagram page to remember her lost loved ones.

The new image features the basketball icon, 41, smiling at Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, while hugging her father at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada, where Kobe made his last appearance at the All-Star Game before his retirement.

The father and daughter duo was heading to the Gianna basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy that Kobe founded in Thousand Oaks, California, at the time of his tragic deaths.

Kobe married Vanessa, 37, in 2001. In addition to Gianna, they also shared their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three and seven months old, Capri.