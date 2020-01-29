Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Oscars 2020

%MINIFYHTMLbde65909435e1f4edbe7f9795b972d5d11% %MINIFYHTMLbde65909435e1f4edbe7f9795b972d5d12%

Late basketball star Kobe Bryant According to reports, it will be the subject of a special tribute at the Oscars 2020 in February.

The 41-year-old basketball player died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences plans to acknowledge the death of the legend of the NBA (National Basketball Association) at the awards ceremony on February 9, highlighting its affiliations with the organization.

In addition to his sporting achievements, Kobe won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for his five-minute autobiographical short film "Dear basketball"The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, produced and lent his voice to the project.

After his death, the Academy paid tribute to Bryant in an emotional Instagram post, writing: "They doubted that a child could reach the NBA and proved they were wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved they were wrong. I could make movies and won an Oscar. "

"Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved that the skeptics were wrong. Rest in peace."

Other organizations also paid tribute to Kobe: the NBA has postponed the first Los Angeles Lakers game after his death, while he was the subject of several tributes at the Grammys, which took place Sunday night.