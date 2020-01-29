Kim Kardashian finally gets Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park collection after being trolled

%MINIFYHTMLc9f1ff06d6371f0b1bc2f420620be61011% %MINIFYHTMLc9f1ff06d6371f0b1bc2f420620be61012%

When he shows the collection he gets from the diva he sings, the reality show star is seen in a video that models one of the pieces with & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; in the background.

Kim Kardashian He also received an Adidas x Ivy Park collection, after all. People have been trolling the reality show star because they believe it was snubbed by Beyonce Knowles, but on Tuesday, January 28, she closed everyone she hated by showing the orange box she received from the singer diva.

Kim shared on Instagram Stories a series of images of her unpacking the orange box. In a video, you could see her looking at the pieces while talking about how good she is. "There's so much!" She exclaimed. "Thank you guys, thank you very much Beyonce." Then he followed with a video of his modeling of one of the pieces with the song "Run the World (Girls)" of the singer playing in the background.

In a publication, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star apologized for showing the collection that arrived so late." Sorry, I'm so late! ", wrote." Congratulations @beyonce and @adidas for such a successful launch. I love everything and I can't wait to use it all! "

His posts soon began to be a trend in social networks, with some people criticizing others for mocking Kim before. "We: & # 39; Everyone received a delivery at Ivy Park, except Kim Kardashian & # 39; Kim Kardashian:," one wrote next to a photo of Kim rocking one of the pieces. "Beyonce sent Kim Kardashian his IVY PARK box. Everyone wants Beyonce to hate Kim very much," someone said, while another joked: "Kim Kardashian received her Ivy Park shelf. Someone checked the hive."

Kim became the last celebrity to receive the Adidas x Ivy Park box, joining people like Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Cardi B, Lizzo Y Reese witherspoon. The collection itself includes a range of clothing, accessories and footwear in cream, off-white, brown and orange. It launched on January 18 and sold out in minutes.