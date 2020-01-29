Kevin Durant cries to Kobe Bryant: it's hard to move forward | NBA News

Still distressed, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant spoke to the media on Tuesday about the terrible loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers. He was 41 years old.

"It is still difficult to process this," Durant said. "It's a tragedy. It has made so many people in the world so sad."

"It's hard to move on right now. But as a basketball community, as a world in general, I know we are all in mourning and stay together when it comes to this." Kevin Durant's comments today about the life and impact of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/l5z1YG5oFp – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 28, 2020

Durant entered the league in 2007 and faced Bryant 25 times in the regular season as a member of Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder. The two superstars fought in two playoff series and served as teammates in the US Olympics. UU. 2012

"Having the opportunity to compete against Kobe and being close to him in human space was a joy, and those emotions begin to emerge immediately," Durant said.

"It's hard to understand all this. Having that time and those moments with Kobe, he always tried to move on. And I think that at this moment it is very difficult to do so with the amount of impact he had on all of us. It's hard to move on at this time. As a basketball community, like the world in general, I know we are only in mourning and stay together when it comes to this. "

Spencer Dinwiddie, his Durant teammate, has paid tribute to Bryant by changing from No. 8, the number Bryant used in his first 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, to No. 26.

As for Durant, he believes that honoring Bryant would mean that "all basketball players will come out and play as hard as they can each night."

Still, considering Bryant's impact on the game and the legacy he leaves, even that seems insufficient for Durant.

"It seems that nothing will be big enough to truly honor Kobe Bryant."

