Kenya Moore fans can see her today in "The Real,quot;

Kenya Moore made her fans happy when she told them they could visit her today The real. Fans can't wait to watch the show and enjoy their favorite television star.

Here is the message from Kenya on your social media account.

A fan was disappointed due to RHOA's break and asked: "When will the next RHOA come out?" And Kenya replied: "Not this Sunday but next."

An Instagram installer told Kenya: "This season you are really my favorite. Something about motherhood and being a wife that suits you!" And another follower said: "I will definitely look. Proud of you Kenya .. ❤️ Sending love from NZ 💛 Kenya is the queen, she will always be my favorite housewife 🔥 '

Someone else said: ‘Kenya, you are an amazing woman! I love what you bring to the program and how you are a true boss when it comes to your business. "

One commenter said: ‘I love Kenya! Those b × order eight, eternal, better learn to respect a queen! I've followed you since the 90s, you're terribly cool. "

Someone else said: "I don't see the Real one, but do you make your own spill of the weekly tea podcasts or YouTube like Kandi does?"

Another fan posted: ‘I love you Kenya !!!! I love how the girls came for your hair because you chose to wear a wig. Did you forget who you were? You wouldn't have asked Tanya to bring your stuff if it was a big problem, and I'm sorry, but your hair is BEAUTIFUL, and if I have to be honest, I didn't like the wig at dinner, you look great natural, and That's why they hate! Love Love Love. I am having severe #rhoa retreats. "

Another follower said: ‘KENYA BENYA❤️ Your number one chocolate Barbie doll I️ I love you beautiful, you are the reason I tune in.

In other news, Kenya is also mourning Kobe Bryant and a couple of days ago, he posted an emotional message on his social media account.



