Kelly Brook remembers letting out the smelliest wind in front of Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

When diving into the incident that took place decades ago, the actress of & # 39; Piranha 3D & # 39; reveals that at that time she was invited to a previous screening of the pilot episode of & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39 ;.

Actress and model Kelly Brook He kept his face red after she passed the "more smelly" wind while attending a meeting in Virginis at home with the singer's friend Gwyneth Paltrow.

The "Piranha 3D" star remembers attending a macrobiotic dinner (diet based on Zen Buddhism) many years ago, but admits that the food did not agree with her.

"I knew about this diet that Gwyneth and Madonna had been doing for a while, so obviously I'm a little amazed at them, I'm only 20 years old, so I want to be like them," he said about the event on his iHeart Radio radio show. K and Kelly Brook, which happened decades ago. "So I had been on the diet, probably like a week before, but I am like a big carnivore, so my guts just didn't like me with this new diet."

When Kelly and the other attendees settled for a previous screening of the pilot episode of "The Sopranos," her stomach began to rumble.

"One of the actresses of & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39; was there," he recalled. "Herb Ritts the photographer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, like, everyone was there. And I remember kneeling talking to Madonna about something and I just remember that my stomach was gurgling and I let out the most honest smell. Honestly, it was so bad, it filled the room. And she (Madonna) simply just turned her head because it obviously went up her nose. "

Her boyfriend at that time Jason StathamHe was also among the guests and definitely noticed the bad smell.

"And I just remember that Jason looked at me and said: & # 39; Was it you? & # 39; and I thought: & # 39; Yes, I don't think this macrobiotic food agrees with me & # 39; that was all. , I was never invited back. She knew it was me. She was mortified. "