Kehlani and YG are an article again !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Kehlani and rapper YG seem to have left their problems behind when they left together to attend the premiere of Justin Bieber's documentary on YouTube Originals, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

This is at least the second time the couple is seen looking cozy. The couple, who left just three months ago last year, was also caught by the camera holding hands Sunday night after the Grammys party at Universal Music Group.

