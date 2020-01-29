Kehlani and YG are an article again !!

Kehlani and rapper YG seem to have left their problems behind when they left together to attend the premiere of Justin Bieber's documentary on YouTube Originals, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

This is at least the second time the couple is seen looking cozy. The couple, who left just three months ago last year, was also caught by the camera holding hands Sunday night after the Grammys party at Universal Music Group.

After her separation last month, Kehlani joined Tory Lanez, but quickly closed the rumors, letting fans know she was single.

"Because I keep seeing this. I'm addressing it. Absolutely not. We made a song for my album," he wrote, adding: "I'm single and focused."

YG has been linked to Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, but neither confirmed the rumors. Currently, YG has legal problems after being arrested in connection with a theft of a felony last week.

We think they look cute together …