Kate Middleton serves breakfast and smiles during the preschool visit

Kate Middleton He visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a blue coat, a long-sleeved merino wool sweater, called Tulio Jumper, from Sézane and black pants. She complemented her look with a pair of Russell & Bromley half-zip Chelsea boots and some Accessorize earrings.

Kate started the day talking to teachers, staff members and parents about the "Five Big Questions,quot; survey, a questionnaire that invites people from all over the UK to share their views on how to raise the next generation and aims to generate a broader conversation about early childhood.

So it was breakfast time. Royalty went to the kitchen to talk with chefs and apprentices about the importance of healthy and nutritious foods for child development. According to HI!, there was a time when one of the students, Luke Nelson-Neil, He joked about beets, and pointed out that "I still can't make them (the children) eat it."

"I love mine," Kate, who is the mother of Prince george, Charlotte Princessand Prince Louis reportedly responded. "It's one of those things, until you try it, you don't know it."