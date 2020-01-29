Kate Middleton serves breakfast and smiles during the preschool visit

Phil Harris – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Kate Middleton He visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London on Wednesday.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a blue coat, a long-sleeved merino wool sweater, called Tulio Jumper, from Sézane and black pants. She complemented her look with a pair of Russell & Bromley half-zip Chelsea boots and some Accessorize earrings.
Kate started the day talking to teachers, staff members and parents about the "Five Big Questions,quot; survey, a questionnaire that invites people from all over the UK to share their views on how to raise the next generation and aims to generate a broader conversation about early childhood.
So it was breakfast time. Royalty went to the kitchen to talk with chefs and apprentices about the importance of healthy and nutritious foods for child development. According to HI!, there was a time when one of the students, Luke Nelson-Neil, He joked about beets, and pointed out that "I still can't make them (the children) eat it."
"I love mine," Kate, who is the mother of Prince george, Charlotte Princessand Prince Louis reportedly responded. "It's one of those things, until you try it, you don't know it."
The Stockwell Gardens nursery and preschool is part of the London Early Years Foundation. LEYF Early Years Chef Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs who work with children 8 years old or younger. The qualification aims to strengthen the role that chefs play in terms of educating parents and staff and helping children choose healthy foods.
Kate sat with the children while they enjoyed their breakfast and shared some high five and laughed with them.
The Duchess launched the survey last week and has made several stops to spread the word about it. For example, he visited the Thinktank MiniBrum in Birmingham, the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking last week.
According to Kensington Palace, His Royal Highness has also spent about eight years exploring the connection between early childhood experiences and social challenges.