Karan Johar on the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra



Last year it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan is making a cameo in Brahmastra from Dharma Productions. The vanity van of the actor was also seen on the set of the film, which further fueled the rumors. Since then, SRK fans are going crazy with the movie. Today in an interview, Karan Johar revealed more about SRK playing the role. The filmmaker said: "I don't want to reveal his role, but Ayan (Mukerji), Ranbir (Kapoor), Alia (Bhatt) and I will be eternally grateful for his participation and vision. The energy that Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks to a set of filming has no parallel ”.

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra is a superhero movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, Karan Johar received the Padmashri award along with Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. KJo's next production is a horror movie with Vicky Kaushal and the banner has already started promoting the movie by turning his social media account into "dark mode,quot; as a metaphor for the horror genre. The movie is titled Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and also has Bhumi Pednekar playing a crucial role. Mark Dharma's debut in the world of horror.