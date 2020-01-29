Kanye West will organize Sunday service in Miami on Super Bowl weekend

%MINIFYHTMLa62da000c2568f56dba25f1bb81fc77411% %MINIFYHTMLa62da000c2568f56dba25f1bb81fc77412%

The creator of hits & # 39; Stronger & # 39; reveals on Twitter that his spiritual event will begin at 11 a.m. at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Bayfront Park, near the Super Bowl site.

Kanye west The Super Bowl will begin on Sunday, February 2 with a spiritual experience in Miami, Florida.

Successful creator "Stronger" announced that he will organize his weekly Sunday service before the big game on Twitter on Tuesday, January 28, revealing that the event will begin at 11 a.m. at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Bayfront Park, near the Super Bowl site.

It will be West's first return to Miami since his rock opera, Mary, debuted as part of the city's Art Basel festival last month (December 2019).

The Super Bowl, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, starts at 6.30 p.m. local time, with Demi lovato singing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira providing part-time entertainment.